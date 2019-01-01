Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG eye Guardiola to replace Tuchel

Hasenhuttl's Southampton job safe for now
Ralph Hasenhuttl is not in danger of losing his job at Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.
The Saints have endured a torrid start to the 2019-20 season and currently lie third-bottom of the Premier League, having won just four of their opening 17 games.
PSG eye Guardiola to replace Tuchel
Ex-Juventus boss Allegri also an option for Ligue 1 giants
Paris Saint-Germain have made Pep Guardiola one of their favoured candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel as coach, Le10 Sport reports.
The French giants could let Tuchel go if he does not guide them to Champions League success this season and they are already looking at potential successors.
The Qatari owners have discussed the situation with former Barcelona star Xavi, who has recommended Guardiola, while sporting director Leonardo has suggested ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as another option.
Ancelotti to take over at Everton on Monday
Carlo Ancelotti will take over as Everton coach next Monday, The Sun claims.
The Italian coach has reached an agreement over a four-year contract with the Toffees to replace Marco Silva at the helm.
Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for the upcoming clash with Arsenal, which Ancelotti will attend. The former Napoli coach's first game as Everton boss will be against Burnley on Boxing Day.
Man Utd to let Young and Matic leave in January
Ashley Young and Nemanja Matic could be on the way out at Manchester United in January.
Young, who joined from Aston Villa in 2011, has dropped out of the starting XI this season and his contract expires at the end of the season.
Matic is also a free agent at the end of the season and is wanted by Inter, but The Daily Mail claims the Red Devils may offload them next month.
Tottenham target Aarons & Ferguson to solve right-back issues
Scouts watching West Brom and Norwich stars
Tottenham have identified Nathan Ferguson and Max Aarons as potential signings as they look to strengthen their squad in January.
The Daily Mail says the club will give Jose Mourinho money to spend in the next transfer window, and he is eager to invest at right-back.
The Red Devils have been scouting West Brom star Ferguson as well as Norwich City’s Aarons and could swoop in.
Aston Villa must sell stars to avoid FFP sanctions
Aston Villa may have to sell some of their players to avoid breaking Financial Fair Play rules, the Daily Mail claims.
The Premier League side need to cut their wage budget and raise money in player sales to balance their books.
It could mean that, as the team’s star players, Jack Grealish and John McGinn will be sold to another Premier League side.
Arsenal hope Arteta arrival leads to Aubameyang extension
Arsenal hope that hiring Mikel Arteta as their new manager will encourage Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract, report The Sun.
Former Gunners midfielder Arteta looks set to return to the club as Unai Emery's permanent replacement.
Arsenal are desperate to convince Aubameyang to renew his contract, which has just 18 months left to run, and believe Arteta's arrival will restore the striker's confidence in the club.