Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Levy won't budge on Kane

Tottenham's chairman will go face-to-face with Man City on Sunday

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy won't budge on Harry Kane as Manchester City press his club to sell the striker, according to The Telegraph.

Levy will surely see Manchester City leadership on Sunday as the teams meet on the pitch, but he is said to be unwaivering in his plan to keep his best player through the transfer deadline.

Kane, however, has expressed his desire to leave and could choose to make things difficult for Levy in the coming weeks.