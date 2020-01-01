Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter make move for Lacazette

Inter advance on Arsenal star Lacazette

2020-05-28T22:44:58Z

France star not interested in San Siro switch

Alexandre Lacazette has received an offer from Inter, according to L'Equipe.

The San Siro side are looking to invest in attack as they could lose Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona this summer and have made the Arsenal striker a top target.

But the France international is not interested in a move to the Nerazzurri and still has two years left on his contract with the Gunners.

Top European clubs have made Jorginho contact - agent

2020-05-28T22:33:21Z

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has claimed that "two top European clubs" have been in contact over the Chelsea midfielder's availability.

The Italian midfielder has been linked with a move back to Italy, but his representative says they face interest from elsewhere.

Napoli must pay €30m for Azmoun, say Zenit

2020-05-28T22:28:44Z

Napoli have been told they will have to pay upwards of €30 million (£27m/$33m) to sign Sardar Azmoun from Zenit this summer.

The Serie A side have emerged as contenders to sign the 25-year-old Iran star and Calciomercato claims Zenit will not be letting him go for a small fee.

Man City and Newcastle eye Pellistri

2020-05-28T22:21:40Z

Premier League side to challenge Real Madrid to winger

Manchester City and Newcastle are monitoring 18-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri, according to the Daily Mail.

The Penarol player has already caught the attention of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, but the Premier League teams could enter the race to land him.

Leicester make Lallana approach

2020-05-28T22:17:01Z

Leicester City have offered a contract to Adam Lallana, Football Insider claims.

The Liverpool midfielder will be available for free when his contract expires this summer and Leicester are confident of snapping him up.