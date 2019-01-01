The midfielder is desperate to add to his trophy cabinet away from Old Trafford

A major factor behind Paul Pogba's desire to leave is his ambition to win trophies in his career and his doubts as to whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can deliver that, reports The Sun.

The international has been heavily linked with a move away since admitting he is looking at a "new challenge", with one of few who have the financial backing required to purchase the midfielder.

Pogba reportedly sees few trophies in his Man Utd future, and wishes to add to the four Scudetti he won with . The 26-year-old is currently part of the club's pre-season tour of .