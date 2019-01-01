Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd won't sack Solskjaer for finishing outside top six

Spurs clause jeopardises Man Utd's Pochettino pursuit
Arsenal also linked with Argentine
A multi-million pound contract clause could scupper Manchester United's chances of landing Mauricio Pochettino, claims the Express.
Under the agreement struck between the Argentine and Tottenham upon his dismissal, Pochettino would have to pay back £12.5 million in compensation should he take another Premier League job this season.
Arsenal have also been linked with their arch-rivals' former boss following the sacking of Unai Emery.
Man Utd will not sack Solskjaer for finishing outside top six
Club will back manager long-term even without European football
Manchester United will not dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer no matter what happens this season, claims the Daily Star.
Solskjaer is under pressure to succeed at Old Trafford having taken his side to a lowly 11th so far in the Premier League season.
But United will continue to back their manager, even if they finish outside the top six and miss out even on the Europa League.
Hodgson expects Zaha transfer battle
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is gearing up for another fraught transfer window in January as he bids once more to keep hold of Wilfried Zaha.
"We've never wanted to lose him. But, when you're Crystal Palace, and I think Burnley would regard themselves in the same situation, when a player does exceptionally well and there's lots of clubs after them and prepared to pay big money, it's not always that easy to keep hold of them.
"We can't say to Wilf: 'You've got to stay with us because we'll be Champions League next year,'" Hodgson said per the Standard.
"I'm happy that it didn't materialise, I think he's done exceptionally well to get over that and accept it and make certain he's once again doing his level best for this club."
Arsenal want Arteta as new manager
Ex-Gunners captain was overlooked for job in 2018
Arsenal are ready to offer Mikel Arteta a chance to return to north London as their new manager, claims the Mirror.
Arteta represented the Gunners for five seasons before retiring in 2015, also wearing the captain's armband under Arsene Wenger.
Now working at Manchester City, he is one of the favourites to take the job for which he was overlooked following Wenger's retirement last year.