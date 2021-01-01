Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich chase Real Madrid's Vazquez

Toronto FC not looking at big additions
Toronto FC president Bill Manning has told WTR that he is not looking to make significant outside additions to the team before MLS' 2021 campaign begins.
"Rather than going out like we’ve done in the past and getting an MLS experienced player … we’re going to be looking [for internal growth]," Manning said.
Liverpool among Nacho suitors
Liverpool are one of the clubs monitoring the contract situation of Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, says AS, with the player's contract running out next year.
While the 31-year-old wishes to remain at Madrid, he is not close to a new deal.
Roma and Juventus are also said to be tracking Nacho.
Inter look to Origi for depth
Inter Milan have joined the list of clubs willing to sign Liverpool's Divock Origi if the striker decides to move elsewhere in the coming transfer window, writes Calciomercato.
Origi would not be in line to start for Antonio Conte with Lautaro and Romelu Lukaku leading the forward line, but he could still see more minutes than he has with the Reds.
McAvoy begins interim job at Preston
Frankie McAvoy leading his first training session as interim head coach this morning.
The photos have dropped from today's session, who you want to see? 👇#pnefc pic.twitter.com/Hpoq4F1kRz
Bayern close in on Vazquez (AS)
The Madrid midfielder is one of the biggest names thought to be available this summer
Bayern Munich are in advanced talks with Lucas Vazquez over a summer transfer, according to AS.
The 29-year-old's contract is set to expire and he is reportedly not close to a renewal agreement with Real Madrid.
Vazquez, who can be deployed in several roles, believes a move to the Bundesliga could grant him additional playing time.