Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma want Man Utd's Smalling on permanent deal

Premier League trio chase Leeds striker
Wolves, Burnley and Sheffield United are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips according to a report in the Star.
Phillips will hope to be playing Premier League football with Leeds next season, but will have no shortage of takers should Marcelo Bielsa's side fail to gain promotion.
Roma want permanent deal for Smalling
The Man Utd defender has impressed in Serie A
Roma manager Paulo Fonseca wants to sign defender Chris Smalling on a permanent transfer at the end of the season.
The English centre-back is on loan from Manchester United and has enjoyed a successful spell in the Italian capital.
"Chris is a great, great man, a great, great professional," Fonseca told Sky Sports.
"The adaptation [to Italian football] was very easy for him. He's a boy that everyone loves in the club because he is a great professional.
"I would like Chris to stay. We are speaking. I don't know if it is possible because of the situation with Manchester United, but I would like so much for Chris to stay here with us because he is very important.
"He is a great player, a great man with a great attitude every day and for all of these reasons I would be very happy if Chris stays."
Fonseca also suggested that he could push for a similar move for Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is also on loan at the club.
Liverpool midfielder to make MLS move
Nicolás Acevedo of Uruguayan side Liverpool is set for a switch to Major League Soccer according to Uruguayan journalist, Diego Jokas.
The highly-rated 20-year-old will join New York City FC ahead of the new MLS season which begins next weekend.
Matuidi extends Juventus contract
The Frenchman is set for another year at Juve
Blaise Matuidi has announced that he will extend his stay with Juventus until 2021
"My contract included an option and the club exercised it," he said.
Cavani on 'difficult' January window
Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani has admitted that the January transfer window was a difficult period for him, but is now focused on the task in hand with the Ligue 1 leaders.
"The winter transfer window? It was very difficult for me," he said.
"But I am continuing my adventure in Paris. I am happy and proud to be here, I will give my best until the last day."
The Uruguayan forward was linked with a number of clubs including David Beckham's MLS franchise, Inter Miami.