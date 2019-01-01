Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City hoping to beat Barca to Griezmann

West Ham tempt Carroll with contract u-turn
According to a report in The Sun, West Ham United are set to offer striker Andy Carroll a new deal - despite the Geordie forward playing just one full game this season.
The shock u-turn could see the Hammers table a "heavily incentivised" contract.
The 30-year-old has been palgued by injuries since making a £15m switch from Liverpool in 2013.
Alonso linked with Atletico Madrid switch
Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has emerged as a target for La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid, according to AS.
The Spanish outlet claims the 28-year-old has been identified as a suitable replacement for both Lucas Hernandez and Felipe Luis, who are set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Benitez set for more future talks
Rafa Benitez is due to hold a second round of future talks with Newcastle, claims the Shields Gazette.
The Spaniard is approaching the end of his contract at St James' Park and is yet to agree to an extension.
De Gea's keeping coach to remain at Man Utd
Amid the uncertainty surrounding David de Gea's future, the Manchester Evening News claims that his goalkeeping coach will be staying at Old Trafford.
Emilio Alvarez was not among those confirmed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be forming part of his plans for 2019-20,but he will be sticking around to work with a Spaniard the Red Devils are hoping to see commit to a new contract.
Is De Ligt right for Barcelona?
Tomori a top target for Celtic
Celtic are considering an approach for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, reports the Daily Star.
The 21-year-old centre-half has caught the eye in 2018-19 during a season-long loan at Derby and is expected to be the subject of bids in the next window.
Liverpool won't part with Firmino
Liverpool will not consider any offers tabled for Roberto Firmino this summer, according to BBC Sport.
The Brazil international forward is among those said to figure on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, but he is considered to be crucial to future plans at Anfield.
Leverkusen interested in Sinkgraven
Bayer Leverkusen are keeping an eye on Ajax's Daley Sinkgraven, according to De Telegraaf.
Former Ajax manager Peter Bosz, now in charge at Leverkusen, is enamored with the defender.
Ajax are already eyeing a potential replacement in the form of Lisandro Martinez, who plays for Defensa y Justicia and the Argentina national team
Palace yet to receive offer for Zaha
Crystal Palace have yet to receive a formal offer for Wilfried Zaha, although the club is sympathetic to his desire to play Champions League football.
According to the Guardian, Zaha had talks this week with Palace chairman Steve Parish, who enjoys a good relationship with the striker.
The club could demand a fee of up to £100 million ($128 million), especially knowing that Manchester United will get a piece of the fee as part of a sell-on clause.
Weah hoping for PSG stay
Timothy Weah says he hopes to remain with Paris Saint-Germain amid reports that the club could sell him.
The forward joined Celtic on loan in January and is set to feature at the U-20 World Cup with the U.S. team.
Brandt prefers Dortmund to Premier League
Julian Brandt would prefer a move to Borussia Dortmund over a move to the Premier League, Sky Sports reports.
Tottenham and Liverpool have been named as suitors for the German midfielder, who would look to remain with Bayer Leverkusen if the club finishes in a Champions League place.
But, if they fail to reach that mark, Dortmund is his preferred destination although even a Europa League place could convince him to stay.
'We respect Griezmann's decision'
Alvaro Morata says he respects Antoine Griezmann's decision to leave Atletico Madrid.
The forward announced this week that he will leave
Man City hoping to beat Barca to Griezmann
The Liga champions will end their pursuit of the Atletico star if a bidding war occurs
Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona is not a done deal and Manchester City are among the clubs looking to sign the France star, according to Sport.
The forward has a €200 million release clause, which drops to €120m on July 1, and City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern are all interested.
Barcelona do not want a bidding war for Griezmann, so they will pull out of a deal if he does not openly signal his desire to move to the Liga champions soon.
West Ham could offer Carroll a new deal
West Ham striker Andy Carroll could be in line for a new contract, despite his injury woes, according to the Sun.
The 30-year-old Carroll has played in just 12 Premier League games this year, and only scored in the FA Cup, with his contract coming off the books at the end of the season.
But the club are looking at deal where Carroll is paid a minimum salary, with most of the added value coming through games played and goal bonuses.
No Champions League, no Sancho for Man Utd
Without Champions League football next season, Manchester United's hopes of signing Jadon Sancho have collapsed, according to the Independent.
United were planning on offering £100 million ($128m) to land the Borussia Dortmund star, but the player does not feel moving to a side in the Europa League is right for his development.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are discussing internally whether they will make the £100m offer to test Dortmund's resolve.
Morata wants Atletico stay
Alvaro Morata has insisted he does not want to be anywhere other than Atletico Madrid next season, resisting any return to Chelsea.
Morata fell out of favour this season under Maurizio Sarri and was sent on a year and a half loan to Atletico, with Gonzalo Higuain joining the Blues on loan from Juventus.
Atletico are set to pay €16 million (£13.8 m/$18m) to keep the striker around and Morata is fine with that, saying he wants to spend the rest of his playing days with the club.
Lopetegui: Three weeks of rotten luck ruined Madrid career
Former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui admits that he was disappointed by the rapid end to his tenure at Santiago Bernabeu, affirming that he believes he could have turned things around given more time.
Lopetegui caused a stir last summer when he took the Madrid job while preparing for Spain's World Cup challenge in Russia, which then saw him sacked by La Roja days before the tournament.
But he would last just 10 Liga games at Madrid, and the coach blames a sudden slump in results and some sloppy finishing for putting an end to his brief time in charge.