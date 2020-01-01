Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to rival Inter for Eriksen

Schalke eye permanent Kenny deal
Schalke are reportedly hoping to sign right-back Jonjoe Kenny on a permanent deal from Everton, according to the Daily Mail.
The German side have been impressed with Kenny, who joined on a season-long loan from the Toffees in the summer, and will attempt to convince the Premier League side to sell.
The 22-year-old has started every one of Schalke's 19 games so far this season as the Bundesliga club compete for a Champions League spot.
PSG to rival Inter for Eriksen
The French giants could be willing to compete with the Nerazzurri for the playmaker.
Paris Saint-Germain are set to rival Inter for the signature of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Mirror.
The reigning Ligue 1 champions see Spurs' €20m (£17.1m/$22.3m) asking price for the Dane as more than reasonable and are willing to meet that in order to secure his services.
However, Inter are currently ahead in the race and have already submitted a formal offer.
Pogba likely to leave in the summer
Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United but not until the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports Germany.
The Frenchman has just a year and a half left on his current deal and, should he fail to pen an extension, the United hierarchy will not risk allowing the club's record signing to leave on a free transfer.
Real Madrid have often been linked with a move, but the Frenchman's former club Juventus is also a potential destination.
Inter enter Eriksen negotiations with Spurs
Inter have submitted an opening bid of €10m (£8.6m/$11.1m) for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Danish playmaker, 27, has just six months remaining on his contract and Spurs must sell this window if they are to command a transfer fee.
However, they still value Eriksen at closer to €20m (£17.1m/$22.3m) and negotiations are ongoing between the two parties, although the player is believed to be keen on a move should his club accept a fee.
Boca agree deal for Fernandez
Boca Juniors have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Guillermo 'Pol' Fernandez from Cruz Azul, according to TNT Sports.
The 28-year-old was reportedly the first player requested by new head coach Miguel Angel Russo after his arrival at the club.
Fernandez has played less than 500 minutes in Mexico so far this season and could be tempted to return to his boyhood club.
Milan interested in Under
AC Milan are interested in signing Cengiz Under from Roma, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Turkish forward, 22, has struggled with injury this term and has played less than 450 minutes across all competitions so far.
However, the ACL injury suffered by Nicolo Zaniolo means that Roma may be reluctant to part with a young attacking option.