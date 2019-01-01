Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG prepared to sell Neymar

PSG prepared to sell Neymar
The French outfit are willing to part ways with their record signing for the right price.
Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offload star man Neymar this summer if they receive a substantial offer, reports L'Equipe.
The Brazilian is reportedly the subject of interest from former club Barcelona and La Liga rivals Real Madrid, but either side would have to shell out more than the €222 million (£198m/$249m) paid by the Ligue 1 champions in 2017.
The news comes in the wake of PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi's statement that he will no longer stand for any 'celebrity behaviour' from the club's players.
Bournemouth consider move for Hart
Bournemouth are considering making an offer for Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to the Sun.
The Cherries are also interested in Stoke City stopper Jack Butland, but have been put off after being quoted £20 million ($25m) for the England man.
This could make Eddie Howe turn his attention to former Manchester City 'keeper Hart, although his wage demands may stand in the way of a potential move to the Vitality Stadium.
Sanchez can use Copa America to escape Man Utd hell
Alexis Sanchez can use the Copa America to put himself in the shop window this summer and escape a torrid spell at Manchester United, says Chile manager Reinaldo Rueda.
The 30-year-old has failed to impress since arriving at Old Trafford in January 2018 and scored just two goals in 27 appearances last season.
“In the Copa America he has the chance to show all that he is capable of,” said Rueda.
Chelsea ready to make official approach for Lampard
The Europa League holders are set to make the club legend their new boss.
Chelsea officials are set to make an approach to finalise a deal that would see Frank Lampard succeed Maurizio Sarri in the manager's hotseat, reports the Express.
The Blues' all-time top scorer took Derby County to the Championship play-off final last season, where they were defeated 2-1 by Aston Villa, and has been widely touted as the man to replace the Italian.
The club confirmed that Sarri had left his post to join Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday, less than a month after he led them to glory in the Europa League.
Malinovskyi feels 'betrayed' as Genk break promise on Roma move
Ruslan Malinovskyi has admitted that he feels 'betrayed' by Genk as the Belgian club attempt to block a potential transfer to Roma this summer, reports HLN.
The Ukranian midfielder turned down the chance to join the Serie A side during the winter transfer window last season, with Genk promising they would not stand in the way of a transfer once the season was over.
"They didn't want to let me go last year, but they promised not to hinder the transfer this summer," he told HLN.
"Now they are not keeping their promise and I feel betrayed. I am 26 years old and I want to play in a bigger context."