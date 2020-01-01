Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil offered to Juventus

Man Utd cool interest in Alaba
Manchester United have cooled their interest in Bayern Munich defender David Alaba - according to The Athletic.
The Red Devils had been strongly linked with the 32-year-old, who is set to drop into the free agency pool after rejecting a contract extension at Allianz Arena.
However, United are unwilling to match Alaba's lofty wage demands, with Real Madrid now being mooted as his most likely next destination.
Ozil offered to Juventus
Arsenal outcast eyeing Italy move
Mesut Ozil has been offered to Juventus - according to Tuttosport.
The Arsenal midfielder's agent has been in contact with the Italian giants over a potential free transfer in 2021.
Ozil will leave Emirates Stadium for nothing upon the expiration of his contract next summer, having been exiled from the Gunners first team by Mikel Arteta.
'Selling Bellerin would be good business for Arsenal'
Kevin Campbell thinks selling Hector Bellerin would be "good business" for Arsenal.
Bellerin began his professional career at Arsenal in 2013, having been snapped up from Barcelona's La Masia academy two years earlier. The Spanish left-back has since racked up 220 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, scoring eight goals and laying on 29 assists, while getting his hands on the FA Cup three times.
The 25-year-old has, however, struggled for consistency at Emirates Stadium amid persistent fitness issues, with many supporters losing patience with him amid the club's poor start to the 2020-21 season.
Milan confident of Donnarumma stay
AC Milan are confident of thrashing out a deal to keep goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the club.
Corriere della Sera reports that there is plenty of interest in the youngster, but that Milan feel he will commit to the club.
Llorente future could be away from Atletico
“I have received many calls about him, and we have talked about this,” Julio Llorente, who is also the player's uncle, told Cadena Ser.
Roberts considering Boro exit
Patrick Roberts is considering cutting short his loan spell at Middlesbrough from Manchester City due to a lack of playing time.
Speaking to the Daily Record, Boro boss Neil Warnock said: “I’ve had a chat with Patrick, he’s aware of the situation. The lad wants to play.
“I don’t want him to leave but if he thinks he can improve his chances by going I wouldn’t stand in his way.”
QPR rule out O’Shaughnessy bid
"There’s absolutely no truth in that whatsoever,” Warburton told West London Sport. “Daniel’s a lovely lad and playing well but has never been on our list.”
Villarreal in talks to sign Capoue from Watford
Villarreal have opened talks to sign Etienne Capoue from Watford - as The Daily Mail reports.
Unai Emery is eager to bring the 32-year-old to El Madrigal, but the Hornets will hold out for a fee of £4 million for the midfielder.
Capoue, who has two years left to run on his current contract, has already racked up 11 Championship appearances for Watford this season.
Fiorentina interested in Lazio star Caicedo
Lazio star Felipe Caicedo is the subject of interest from Fiorentina - according to Calcio Mercato.
La Viola are looking at the 32-year-old as a potential replacement for Wolves loanee Patrick Cutrone, who looks set to have his temporary spell at Artemio Franchi Stadium cut short.
Caicedo could be avaiable for as little as £5 million, but Fiorentina are also considering a swoop for Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti.
Costa asks to leave Atletico
Diego Costa has asked to leave Atletico Madrid - according to AS.
The 32-year-old wants to be released from his contract six months early due to family reasons.
Costa has a number of offers on the table from other clubs if he does indeed get his wish to depart Atletico in January.
Wijnaldum mulling over Liverpool contract offer
Georginio Wijnaldum is mulling over a new contract offer from Liverpool - according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Reds are eager to tie the 30-year-old down to fresh terms before he drops into the free agency pool next summer.
Wijnaldum wants more time to consider his options, but has promised to tell Liverpool officials before speaking to any potential sutiors in the new year.
Pochettino could spoil Eriksen's PSG move
Byrne to sign for APOEL
Jack Byrne has completed a medical with APOEL as he closes in on a reunion with manager Mick McCarthy, reports the Mirror.
The 24-year-old midfielder was most recently playing for Shamrock Rovers.
Messi open to MLS move
Barcelona star Lionel Messi has opened the door to a possible stint in MLS.
"I always said that I have the illusion that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don't know," Messi told La Sexta on Sunday.
Messi has however stressed that any decision on his next move won't be made until the end of the season.
Messi doubtful of reunion with Neymar
Lionel Messi does not believe Barcelona will be able to afford to bring Neymar back to the club.
Since making a world-record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Neymar has been consistently linked with a return to Camp Nou and a reunion with Messi.
But such a move has yet to come to fruition and with Barca's current financial difficulties, it appears that Neymar's storybook return is a long way off.
Costa set to leave Atletico Madrid
Club keen to dissolve the deal
Arsenal circling for Lamptey
Arsenal are considering a move for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey should Hector Bellerin depart the club, claims the Mirror.
Bellerin is wanted at Barcelona with the Gunners keeping a close eye on Lamptey as a possible replacement.
Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old defender.
Messi vows not to talk to other clubs until end of season
Barcelona star Lionel Messi has promised he won't talk to other clubs about a possible move until the current season is over.
After failing to secure a Camp Nou exit over the summer and now into the final season of his current contract with the club, Messi continues to be linked with a possible transfer away from Spain.
Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain loom as the most likely destinations with the Argentine seemingly still interested in exploring his options.
Pochettino signs PSG deal
The Argentine has found his next club
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to terms with Paris Saint-Germain, reports Fabrizio Romano.
A contract has reportedly already been signed by Pochettino with PSG also finalising the departure of Thomas Tuchel.
Tuchel is set to receive €6 million in compensation after having his contract ended early.
Zinni join Western United as injury replacement
