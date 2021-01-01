Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real set asking price for Milan-linked Isco

USMNT's Lletget earning interest from Mexico and Middle East
Sebastian Lletget is earning interest from teams in Liga MX and the Middle East, reports SBI Soccer.
The midfielder recently won the Gold Cup with the U.S. men's national team and has been a key contributor under Gregg Berhalter.
He may be difficult for teams in Mexico to afford, though, given his current salary with the LA Galaxy.
Lukaku deal key to Abraham and Zapata futures
Romelu Lukaku's potential move to Chelsea would start a domino effect, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
If Lukaku were to move, Inter would then look to sign Atalanta's Duvan Zapata.
Atalanta, in turn, would then look to add Tammy Abraham from Chelsea to replace their striler.
Fire's Frankowski nears Ligue 1 move
Hearing the Fire are in negotiations to transfer Przemysław Frankowski to RC Lens in Ligue 1.— Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) August 4, 2021
Both clubs are working through a few final details but the structure of the deal is in place. Frankowski’s status for tonight’s game is unknown. #cf97 #cffc
Liverpool get 20 per cent of Ings deal
Liverpool are set to profit from Danny Ings' move to Aston Villa.
The Reds will receive 20 per cent of the £30m transfer fee received by Southampton, according to the Athletic.
They'll receive that as part of the original agreement that saw Ings move to Southampton in 2019.
Aston Villa confirm £30m Ings signing
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Danny Ings from Southampton
The striker becomes the club's fourth major signing of the summer, joining Leon Bailey, Ashley Young and Emi Buendia.
Mir a target for Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid aren't just zeroing in on Antoine Griezmann.
According to Sky Sports, the club is also eyeing Rafa Mir as a potential addition in the attack.
The club is set to be patient, though, as they look to see if there is a potential steal on the market like th eone they got last year with Luis Suarez.
Barcelona primed to secure Messi's new contract after La Liga's €2.7bn loan injection
Barcelona will be able to finalise Lionel Messi's new contract after La Liga received a massive new injection of cash.
The league has secured a incredible €2.7 billion (£2.3bn/$3.2bn) loan that should pave the way for Barcelona to finalise the signing.
Jones the latest MLS star to draw Bundesliga interest
New England Revolution defender DeJuan Jones is drawing interest from all over Europe, according to SBI Soccer.
Jones is a target for clubs in the Bundesliga as well as teams in Belgium and Greece.
The left-back, who has been converted from a left-winger, has shined for the Revs this season as the club sits atop the Eastern Conference.
Alisson the latest Liverpool star to sign new deal
Alisson has joined Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in signing a new Liverpool contract.
The goalkeeper's deal runs through 2027, keeping him at the club for the foreseeable future.
Kimmich set for new Bayern deal
Joshua Kimmich is set to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, reports Bild.
The new deal is set to run through 2026, with his current contract currently set to end in 2023.
Locking up Kimmich was one of Bayern's biggest priorities this summer after losing out on David Alaba for free.
Nice set to sign Marcin Bulka on loan
Nice are set to complete the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, Goal France can confirm.
The 21-year-old has only made two senior appearances for PSG since joining them from Chelsea in 2019 although the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma means he has moved further down the pecking order.
Huesca sign Villarreal full-back Ratiu
FICHAJE | 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙞 𝙍𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙪 es ya jugador de la SD Huesca.— SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) August 4, 2021
Refuerza el lateral derecho para las próximas 3⃣ temporadas.
👏 ¡𝘽𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙙𝙤! 👏#RatiuNoRebla🔵🔴
'I'm not f*cking leaving!' - Horta rejects Atlanta United
Braga have emphatically confirmed that Ricardo Horta will be staying with them amid rumours that the winger was heading for MLS side Atlanta United.
A report from Fabrizio Romano claimed that Atlanta had made an €8 million offer for Horta, which was apparently rejected by Carlos Carvalhal's side.
And it appears that the MLS outfit will not be successful should they step up attempts to sign the 26-year-old, with Braga having released a hilarious Wolf of Wall Street-inspired video on Twitter to announce the player is staying.
Now this is an announcement 😂— Goal (@goal) August 4, 2021
🤬 Language warningpic.twitter.com/frrAMAII9q
Kaio Jorge arrives to undergo Juve medical
Santos striker Kaio Jorge is set to complete a summer move to Juventus after the Italian giants reached an agreement to sign the youngster.
Goal reported on Monday that Juve have agreed terms with Santos for the 19-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of 2021, with the Brazilian side now having made the news official.
Indeed, Kaio Jorge has now travelled to Italy to undergo a medical and complete his switch to the Italian giants.
Check out the full story here!
Liverpool ready to let Davies leave on loan
Sheffield United are hoping to sign Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan, Goal can confirm.
The Reds rejected an initial approach from the Championship side this week, as they were unwilling to agree to a buy option in the deal.
But it is understood that they are willing to allow the 25-year-old to leave on a temporary basis this summer, with the player eager to play regular football this season.
Real Madrid to loan out Kubo again
Real Madrid are ready to loan out Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo again - according to Onda Cero.
The 20-year-old has already taken in loan spells at Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe since joining the Blancos from FC Tokyo in 2019.
Real will allow Kubo to depart again for the 2021-22 season, with Real Sociedad and Mallorca both eager to sign him.
Real set asking price for Milan-linked Isco (Calcio Mercato)
Blancos ready to sell Spanish playmaker
Real Madrid have set their asking price for Milan-linked midfielder Isco - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Blancos are demanding €18 million (£21m/$15m) for the 29-year-old, who has just entered the last 12 months of his contract.
Isco's salary could be a sticking point, though, with Milan unlikely to match his current €6.5 million-per annum earnings.
Sabitzer doesn't want to renew Leipzig contract amid Bayern links
RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has told the club that he doesn't want to extend his contract, Goal and SPOX has learned, amid reported interest from Bayern Munich.
Austria international Sabitzer's deal with the Bundesliga side ends in 2022 although, as it stands, he does not want to extend his contract beyond that point.
German champions Bayern have been the side most consistently linked with Sabitzer, although it is understood that no official bid has been made yet.
Watford loan Mebude to AFC Wimbledon
✍️ Dapo Mebude will join AFC Wimbledon on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, with a recall option in January.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 4, 2021
Best of luck, @DMebude! 👏
Brest sign Bizot from AZ
𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗕𝗶𝘇𝗼𝘁 💋 🇳🇱— Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) August 4, 2021
🤝 𝗔𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗛, spécialiste en recrutement. #TeamPirates 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/aX2dEr9ZH1
Van Gaal named Netherlands boss for third time
Louis van Gaal has been named Netherlands head coach for the third time following Frank de Boer's departure in June.
De Boer stepped down from the post following the Netherlands' disappointing round of 16 exit at the hands of the Czech Republic at the European Championships, and the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) have now turned to a familiar face to steady the ship.
Van Gaal has been appointed on an initial one-year deal to oversee the remainder of the Oranjes' World Cup qualifying campaign, and will also be in the dugout if they make it to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, with Danny Blind signing on as his assistant after stepping down from the Ajax board of directors.
Read the full story on Goal.
Leicester loan Iversen back to Preston
Good luck, Daniel! 🧤— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 4, 2021
Man City set to complete £100m Grealish deal
Villa star touted for Etihad Stadium switch
Manchester City are set to complete a record-breaking £100m ($139m) deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the coming days, Goal can confirm.
The Premier League champions put in a bid for the England international at the end of July, with reports indicating he is already in Manchester to sign a deal.
City declined to comment on the move but it is understood that the deal could be completed before City's Community Shield clash against Leicester City on Saturday.
Carragher signs professional terms with Wigan
James Carragher is carrying on the family name in football after signing his first professional contract with Wigan Athletic.
The 18-year-old defender, son of Liverpool legend Jamie, joined Wigan from the Reds aged 14 and went on to captain their U18s last season.
He told the club website: “I’m very happy; I signed here when I was an Under 14 and I’ve loved it here. From the minute I walked through the door I have thrived and improved as a player, so I can’t wait to carry that on."
Carragher senior showed his delight at the news, tweeting: "Well done son, very proud of you."
Monaco announce Boadu transfer with FIFA themed video
📲 𝙻𝚎𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚝𝚒𝚏𝚜 𝚍𝚎𝚙𝚞𝚒𝚜 𝟽𝟸𝚑 :— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 4, 2021
"𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑵𝑪𝑬 𝑩𝑶𝑨𝑫𝑼 !" 🤯
⌚️ 10h30 : 𝙛𝙞𝙣 𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙨 😏#WelcomeMyron pic.twitter.com/ICCRCEVTLg
Chelsea prepare new Lukaku bid of up to €130m
Blues to step up pursuit of Inter star
Chelsea are preparing a new bid for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku of up to €130 million (£111m/$154m), Goal can confirm.
Lukaku is being tipped to return to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel seeks to bolster his attacking options at Chelsea ahead of his first full season in charge.
Goal has reported that the Blues have already seen an opening offer of €100m (£85m/$119m) for the Belgian rejected, which included Spanish full-back, Marcos Alonso, as a potential makeweight.
Aston Villa confirm £30m signing of winger Bailey
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Jamaica international winger Leon Bailey for a reported £30 million ($42m) from Bayer Leverkusen.
The 23-year-old is the third summer signing by Villa, following Emi Buendia and Ashley Young, and has agreed a four-year contract until 2025.
Bailey's arrival comes as another Villa attacker, Jack Grealish, is consistently linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester City having made a reported £100m ($139m) bid.
Dumfries eager to join Inter
PSV and Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries is eager to join Inter this summer - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Nerazzurri have been looking at a possible deal for the 25-year-old after seeing him star for his country at Euro 2020.
However, Inter do not have the financial power to sign Dumfries at the moment, and will first have to sell one or two first-team stars.
Everton plotting €25m move for Correa
Everton are plotting a €25 million move for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa - according to Il Messaggero.
The Toffees have already held positive talks with the 26-year-old's agent and he is eager to take on a new challenge away from Serie A.
Leicester City have also been linked with Correa, who still has three years remaining on his contract at Lazio.
Southampton & West Ham target Nice defender Daniliuc
Southampton and West Ham have identified Nice defender Flavius Daniliuc as a transfer target - according to The Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old is contracted to remain with the French club until 2024, but they are open to letting him leave on a permanent or loan deal this summer.
Southampton and West Ham are both considering a swoop for Daniliuc, who made 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice last season, scoring once.
Milan interested in Ceballos
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Blancos are willing to part ways with the 24-year-old, but only if their €40 million (£34m/$47m) asking price is met.
Milan may not be able to afford such a high fee for Ceballos, who spent both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons on loan at Arsenal.
Bayern release Zirkzee on loan to Anderlecht
Bayern Munich prospect Josua Zirkzee will play the 2021-22 season on loan at Belgian club Anderlecht, the Bundesliga champions confirmed on Tuesday.
Zirkzee, 20, is highly rated in the Bayern set-up and has featured for the Bavarians during their pre-season campaign after going on loan to Parma in 2020-21.
But Bayern ultimately decided to release him for the coming term rather than leave the youngster warming the bench behind Robert Lewandowski.
Boca set asking price for Brugge target Villa
🚨🚨¿Se complica la salida de Villa? #Boca se plantó y quiere €12M libres de impuestos ya que, de esa cifra, el 30% debe dársela a Tolima.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 3, 2021
*️⃣La oferta actual del #Brujas es de €6.5 más 2M en bonus por el 100%, un número muy lejano a lo que pretende el club 🇦🇷. pic.twitter.com/fFzCdrCoiL
Frankfurt make fresh Hauge approach
Eintracht Frankfurt just made a new official bid to AC Milan for Jens Petter Hauge, deal now set to be done. 🇳🇴 #Eintracht— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021
€12m on the table after opening bid turned down one month ago. Final details to be discussed, negotiations at final stages and here-we-go soon. https://t.co/QhiFBYswQL
Ilaix frozen out again by Barcelona
Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba continues to be frozen out of the club's plans amid his contract stand-off, reports Sport.
The 18-year-old was left out of Barca's B squad for their latest friendly, after being dropped to the reserve side as a result of the stalled talks.
West Brom want Derby captain Lawrence
West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Derby captain Tom Lawrence, reports the Daily Mail.
The Baggies will have to sell midfielder Matheus Pereira or goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in order to finance the move and balance the books at the newly relegated Championship club.
Falcao asked to leave Galatasaray
Colombian forward star Radamel Falcao has been asked to leave Galatasaray in order to ease the club's wage burden.
"I talked to Falcao and [Sofiane] Feghouli,' club president Burak Elmas told reporters.
"They provided very good services to us but with this wage structure we can't pay their wages. We want them to find a club."
Laporte pushing to leave Manchester City (90min)
French defender edging towards Etihad Stadium exit
Aymeric Laporte is pushing hard to leave Manchester City for his native Spain, reports 90min.
The centre-back is only interested in returning to La Liga, where he starred for Athletic prior to his Etihad switch.
Mbappe's PSG future remains in doubt
Kylian Mbappe is still uncertain whether he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite the club's efforts to secure his future, reports AS.
The Real Madrid target sat out his side's Trophee des Champions win on Sunday and is also a doubt for this weekend's Ligue 1 opener against Troyes.
Lukaku keen on Chelsea return (Sun)
Belgian has 'unfinished business' at Stamford Bridge
Inter star Romelu Lukaku wants the chance to prove himself at Chelsea, claims the Sun.
The Belgian was released by the Blues as a youngster without making an impact at the club and believes he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge, despite Inter's reluctance to sell.
Braga turn down $17.8m Horta approach from Atlanta
Informações importantes sobre o futuro de Ricardo Horta🤞https://t.co/L5IXsnIR8I— SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) August 3, 2021