Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona eye Sterling loan in January

Barcelona eye Sterling loan in January (Sport)
The Blaugrana would offer the winger an increase in minutes
Barcelona are eyeing a loan move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, reports Sport.
Sterling has fallen out of favour at City this term and is reportedly open to joining his former team-mate Sergio Aguero at Camp Nou.
Arsenal yet to offer Lacazette new deal
Arsenal have yet to offer forward Alexandre Lacazette a contract extension, reports ESPN.
The 30-year-old will see his current deal expire at season's end, but the club have chosen to focus on other areas of the team.
Lacazette has made just two appearances for the Gunners this season.
Derby punished 12 points after entering administration
Derby County have been hit with a 12-point penalty for entering administration, the EFL have confirmed.
The club coached by Wayne Rooney will be at the bottom of the Championship when the process is finished.
Kjaer closing in on AC Milan extension
Simon #Kjaer is close to extending his contract with Milan until 2024. The Danish defender wants to stay in Italian club. 🔴⚫️ #Milan— Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) September 17, 2021
Moyes: Solskjaer blocked Lingard move
West Ham boss David Moyes has said Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prevented Jesse Lingard from returning to the Hammers this summer.
Lingard starred on loan for West Ham last term and the club attempted to sign him permanently from Old Trafford.
"Ole made it clear to me quite early in the transfer window that he wanted to keep him, Moyes said. "So I knew pretty early in the transfer window that he was staying at Manchester United. I had a private conversation with Ole who made it clear that he was staying."