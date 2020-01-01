Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona want Wolves star Traore back

Inter wanted Kessie in January
Inter tried to sign Franck Kessie from rivals AC Milan in January.
Calciomercato reports the Nerazzurri discussed a possible deal with their city neighbours but the two sides were unable to reach a deal.
They could, however, return for the midfielder at the end of the season.
Silva wants new deal but PSG ready to offload him
Thiago Silva wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but the club would rather offload him at the end of the season.
L'Equipe says the Brazilian defender would like to sign a new deal that will keep him in the French capital until 2022, but sporting director Leonardo wants to free up some of the wage budget.
The 35-year-old looks set to be pushed out the door in the summer when his contract expires.
Man Utd's Greenwood snubs big agency offers
Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has decided to stick with his dad as he knocked back offers from high-profile agents in England, according to the Daily Mail.
The 18-year-old had several offers from agents hoping to represent him, but he has opted to leave business affairs in the hands of his father, who negotiated his first deal with the Red Devils.
Barcelona plot summer bid to bring Traore back
Wolves winger has attracted Europe’s top teams
Wolves are gearing themselves up for some big summer bids for star winger Adama Traore, reports the Daily Mail.
The Catalan side are eager to bring the 24-year-old back to Camp Nou at the end of the season, but they will have to contend with other members of Europe’s elite and there could be a bidding war for him.
It's also believed that Barcelona don't have a buy-back clause for Traore, meaning they'll have to spend big to secure his signature.
Leicester lead Lallana race as Liverpool exit nears
England midfielder could reunite with Brendan Rodgers at Foxes
Adam Lallana could be set to join Leicester City this summer, The Telegraph claims.
The Foxes are leading several Premier League sides in the battle to land the England international, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham are also tracking him but no formal talks have been held as of yet.