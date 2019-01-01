Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter to enter Eriksen battle with Man Utd

Carvajal doubted Neymar signing for Madrid
Dani Carvajal says he was sceptical about Real Madrid's chances of landing Neymar in the summer transfer window and urged his side not to worry about the Brazilian attacker or Paul Pogba.
Neymar didn't make a move away from PSG, and Madrid are looking to rebuild through a summer of big spending.
Inter to enter Eriksen battle with Man Utd
Serie A side eye January bid for Spurs star
Inter are ready to compete with Manchester United for the signing of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen, The Express claims.
The Denmark international has been heavily linked with a move to United and Real Madrid, but Spurs are trying to convince him to sign a new contract before his expires at the end of the season.
United are expected to return for him in January, but they may have to outbid the Italian club.
Mariano snubbed Schalke for Real Madrid stay
Mariano Diaz rejected the chance to join Schalke before the end of the transfer window, AS reports.
The striker has been told he is not part of coach Zinedine Zidane’s plans and had been wanted by Sevilla, Roma and Monaco as well as the German side.
Schalke offered to match his €4 million per season salary, but the 26-year-old decided to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Marseille complete Rongier signing
Marseille have completed the signing of Valentin Rongier from Nantes.
The 24-year-old midfielder has been a key figure for Nantes in recent years and made 135 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.
But he has been scooped up by Marseille, who were able to land him outside of the transfer window as clubs are allowed to make a wild card signing as long as it from another French club.
📂Olympique de Marseille— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 3, 2019
└📁Transfer window
└📁Midfielder
└⚠️ Add @Valrongier28 #OMnation #ValentinEstOlympien 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/93YkL0015g
Neville flattered by USWNT links
England women's national team manager Phil Neville says he is flattered by reports linking him to the U.S. national team job.
USWNT coach Jill Ellis will step down from her position in October and Neville is reportedly the top candidate to replace her.
But the former Manchester United and England star says he is concentrating on his current job as he targets an Olympic gold medal next year.
Bolasie snubbed CSKA over racism fears
Yannick Bolasie rejected a move to CSKA Moscow because he feared he and his family would be subject to racist abuse in Russia.
The winger has joined Portuguese side Sporting on loan for the rest of the season, but The Daily Mail says he was given the chance to join CSKA on a lucrative permanent deal, only to knock it back because of Russian football’s reputation for racism.