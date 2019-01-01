Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to move for £32m Pochettino

Pogba angles for move in January
Midfielder was unable to leave Old Trafford over summer
Paul Pogba will renew his efforts to leave Manchester United during the next transfer window, according to the Sun.
The midfielder was widely linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer before eventually staying put.
But the newspaper claims that his mind was made up over leaving even before Wednesday's captaincy snub, with Axel Tuanzebe chosen to wear the armband.
Ex-Scotland star Morrison hints at retirement
Former Scotland midfielder James Morrison is considering hanging up his boots if he does not find another club at Championship level or higher.
Morrison, 32, has been a free agent since leaving West Bromwich Albion over the summer following 12 years with the Baggies.
"There have been a couple of League One opportunities, but I don't really want to go down the leagues," Morrison told BBC Scotland.
"There's not been that many offers to be honest. So it's getting to the time when there's a big decision to be made, so that's where I am at."
Former Manchester United and Chelsea director Peter Kenyon is heading a consortium that wishes to buy Newcastle United for £300 million, reports the Daily Mail.
Under the terms of the bid, current owner Mike Ashley would receive £125m up front from the Florida-based collective, who also hold a controlling stake in Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.
Man Utd to move for £32m Pochettino
Argentine is under pressure at Spurs due to adverse results
Manchester United are ready to swoop for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and are willing to pay heavily for the privilege, claims the Sun.
Pochettino is undergoing one of the toughest runs in all of his time in north London, with Spurs struggling for form after reaching the heights of the Champions League final in 2018-19.
But that slump will not deter United, who would be prepared to meet the £32 million ($39.4m) buyout clause in the Argentine's contract in order to bring him to Old Trafford.