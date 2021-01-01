Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea open to signing Icardi

Bayern interested in Osimhen
Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on Napoli star Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old has marked himself as one of the top strikers in Europe and appears set for a big-money move in the future.
Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to keep Osimhen for at least another season but would listen to offers of €100 million (£84m/$116m) or more.
Newcastle are eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, reports Bild.
The 18-year-old has marked himself as one of Europe's top prospects and has already become a regular for the German national team.
It's expected that Wirtz's eventual transfer fee will reach nine figures, which the newly cash-rich Magpies could afford.
Alvarez set for new Ajax deal
Ajax are set to announce a contract renewal through 2025 with midfielder/defender Edson Alvarez, says VI.
The Mexico international joined Ajax in 2019 and has become an indispensable figure for the club this season.
Favre favourite to take Newcastle job
Lucien Favre is the favourite to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager, Sport Bild reports.
Marc Overmars could also be brought in by the Premier League side in a sporting director role, with the former Arsenal winger having spent three years in England with the Gunners.
AC Milan women sign Noa Selimhodzic
AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Noa Selimhodzic.
The midfielder joins from Maccabi Emek Hefer and has agreed a contract until 2024, with the 18-year-old having been handed the No.17 shirt.
Huesca appoint ex-Watford boss Munoz
🔴 OFICIAL | 𝙓𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙤 𝙈𝙪ñ𝙤𝙯, nuevo entrenador de la SD Huesca.— SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) October 27, 2021
¡𝘉𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘰 𝘢 𝘌𝘭 𝘈𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘻! ¡𝘔𝘶𝘤𝘩𝘢 𝘴𝘶𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘦!#XiscoNoRebla🔵🔴
Chiellini backs De Ligt for long-term Juve stay
Giorgio Chiellini: “Matthijs de Ligt is a fantastic player, I call him Thor. I hope Mino Raiola will let him stay at Juventus for many years [smiles]. He’s 22 but with the mentality of a senior player”, he told DAZN. 🇮🇹🇳🇱 #Juventus #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2021
Tottenham in strong position to sign Tolisso
Tottenham are in a strong position to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Juventus and Inter have also been linked with the 27-year-old, but Spurs are well placed to beat the Italian duo to his signature.
Only Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid could prevent Tottenham from sealing a deal for Tolisso, whose current contract expires next summer.
Barca tracking Monaco full-back Henrique
Barcelona are tracking Monaco full-back Caio Henrique - according to AS.
The Spanish giants have made an initial enquiry over the 24-year-old's availability already, and could launch a formal offer in January.
Henrique, who took in a spell at Atletico Madrid earlier in his career, has been ever-present for Monaco in Ligue 1 at the start of the season.
Inter in talks to sign Sampdoria's Thorsby
Inter are in talks to sign Sampdoria midfielder Morten Thorsby - according to Calcio Mercato.
Simeone Inzaghi is eager to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park, and the Nerazzurri have already contacted the 25-year-old's representatives over a potential deal.
Thorsby has appeared in eight Serie A games for Sampdoria so far this term, scoring once.
Fluminense approach Chelsea star Thiago Silva
Fluminense have made an approach for Chelsea star Thiago Silva - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The Brazilian club are hoping to sign the 37-year-old on a free transfer when his current contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer.
Thiago played for Fluminense earlier in his career, and admitted he would like to return to the club before hanging up his boots earlier this year.
Eibar sign ex-Spurs striker Llorente
💣 OFIZIALA 🔥— SD Eibar (@SDEibar) October 27, 2021
Fernando Llorente @llorentefer19 fitxatzeko aurreakordioa.#LaLigaSmartBank #BetiArmaginak
'Big lies' - Pogba denies snubbing Solskjaer
Paul Pogba has hit back at reports of a rift between himself and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as claims he has halted talks over a new contract at the club.
Pogba was reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford following the 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, in which the midfielder was sent off shortly after coming on as a half-time substitute when United were already four goals down at home.
However Pogba has dismissed these reports as "fake news", indicating he is still keen to work with Solskjaer and discuss a new contract.
Kehl: Bellingham has no release clause
Borussia Dortmund head of first team football Sebastian Kehl says there is no release clause in Jude Bellingham's contract and he will remain at the club for the forseeable future.
The teenage England international midfielder has impressed in the Bundesliga and is being tracked by several major European clubs, however Kehl says Dortmund are under no pressure at all to sell.
He told Sport1: "He is a Borussia Dortmund player and remains a Borussia Dortmund player. There is no exit clause.
“It's good that we talk about our players. It shows that we are doing something right. We can offer a lot at Borussia Dortmund. We want to win titles, but we have to keep the guys for that."
Bayern interested in Benfica talent Ramos
Bayern Munich are interested in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos, according to Bild.
The 20-year-old impressed for the Portuguese giants' second string last season, scoring 14 goals in just 12 matches, and has been moved up into the first team for 2021-22, where he has started three games this season.
Bayern are tracking his progress, although no official approach has yet been made.
Arsenal plotting Sergi Roberto swoop
Arsenal are plotting a swoop for Barcelona star Sergi Roberto - according to Fichajes.
The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent in June 2022, and will reject any extension offers from Barca in favour of taking on a new challenge elsewhere.
Manchester City have been strongly linked with Roberto, but Arsenal are ready to compete with their Premier League rivals for the Spaniard's signature.
Alli's future at Spurs back in doubt
Dele Alli's future at Tottenham has been plunged back into fresh doubt - according to The Daily Mail.
The 25-year-old has been left out of Nuno Espirito Santo's final squad for a round of 16 EFL Cup tie against Burnley on Wednesday.
Alli is still under contract with Spurs until 2024, but hasn't started any of the club's last three Premier League games.
Aston Villa interested in River Plate's Alvarez
River Plate forward Julian Alvarez is the subject of interest from Aston Villa, according to Calcio Mercato.
AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with the 21-year-old, who is set to become a free agent next summer.
Villa are hoping to win the race for Alvarez, having seen him record 13 goals and 11 assists in 28 league games for River in 2021.
Chelsea are open to signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi - according to Fichajes.
The 28-year-old is being strongly linked with a move away from Parc des Princes amid a lack of regular starts under Mauricio Pochettino.
Chelsea could launch a January swoop for Icardi, whose current contract at PSG is not due to expire until 2024.
Solskjaer losing Man Utd dressing room faith
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is losing the faither of the Manchester United dressing room, according to the Sun.
The manager's training sessions are uninspiring, the report claims, and on the back of a 5-0 loss to Liverpool the end could yet be near.
Tielemans draws Bayern interest
Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has drawn the interest of Bayern Munich, writes Calciomercato.
The Belgium international has been involved in six goals this campaign after a breakthrough 2020-21 season earned him a key role at Euro 2020.
Fabianski in West Ham talks
Lukasz Fabianski reveals "preliminary talks" with West Ham have begun over a one-year contract extension #WHUFC https://t.co/ocGJzmKLJI— Tom Clark (@_thomasjclark) October 26, 2021
Arteta: I have full belief in Nketiah
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given Eddie Nketiah his full support and clarified the forward's future.
“We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn't either way," Arteta said.
“That is the contract situation that is more and more common in football for where we are coming from with Covid and a lot of the issues that we have to resolve.
“I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal. I'm happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and from my side I want him to stay.”
Barcelona are dreaming of Jurgen Klopp becoming their manager of the future, claims SPORT.
The Liverpool boss has a contract until 2024 and has been linked to the Germany national team job should it ever open again.
Klopp has specialized in supercharging historic clubs that have underperformed, and Barcelona want him to work his magic at Camp Nou.
Levante release Hernani
Hernani se desvincula del #LevanteUD https://t.co/AwXdZhOgjU— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) October 26, 2021
Carlisle Utd appoint Millen
✍️ Carlisle United are delighted to announce that Keith Millen has today been appointed as first-team manager.— Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) October 26, 2021
Full details 👇https://t.co/XLSxTnfe6n