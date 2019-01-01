Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lampard open to Chelsea job, Felix signing expected

Lampard informs Derby players of Chelsea decision
The former midfielder is the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge
Frank Lampard has told his Derby players that he will leave the club if the right offer comes from Chelsea, according to the Mirror.
The former midfielder is widely expected to take over as Maurizio Sarri departs Stamford Bridge to join Juventus.
The last of Sarri's possessions have already been moved from the club's training ground, and it appears assistant Gianfranco Zola could follow his fellow Italian to Juve.
Former Newcastle forward Gutierrez joins Banfield
Ex-Newcastle forward Jonas Gutierrez has completed a move from Defensa y Justicia to Banfield, the club announced on Wednesday.
The striker, who earned 22 caps for Argentina, played for Newcastle from 2008-15, making 205 total appearances for the club.
The 35-year-old battled testicular cancer in 2014 before returning to football in 2015.
¡Toledo y Gutiérrez ya entrenan con #Banfield!— Club A. Banfield (@CAB_oficial) June 19, 2019
💚 #PretemporadaBanfield pic.twitter.com/nPLhOSPFXp
Inter and Atletico Madrid chase Bertrand
Ryan Bertrand has emerged as a target for Inter and Atletico Madrid, reports the Daily Mail.
Southampton are ready to cash in on the fullback with Matt Targett waiting in the wings.
Atleti are chasing left-back options following the departure of Lucas Hernandez while Inter are set for a busy summer with Antonio Conte now in charge.
Atletico set to announce Joao Felix
The Portugal star has undergone a medical and signed his contract with the club
Atletico Madrid are expected to announce Joao Felix's move to the club on Thursday, reports Marca.
The Portuguese starlet visited the club on Tuesday for a tour and medical and signed his official contract on Wednesday.
Felix will join from Benfica having recently been a part of Portugal's Nations League-winning campaign.
Jorginho prepared to follow Sarri to Juventus
Jorginho is prepared to quit Chelsea in the wake of Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus, according to the Mirror.
The Italian midfielder has long been a Sarri favourite, having followed the manager from Napoli to Stamford Bridge.
Jorginho featured 54 times for Chelsea in his first season with the club.
Betis plans to meat Iglesias release clause
Real Betis are expected to pay the release clause of Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The club will pay the €28 million ($31.45 million/£24.85 million) clause for the forward with striker being deemed a position of need.
Gerard Moreno, Aleksander Mitrovic and Cristian Stuani are also seen as options to join the club as well.