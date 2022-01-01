Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona set to beat Chelsea to Kounde

Inter move for Asllani
Inter will pay €4m loan fee plus €10m obligation-to-buy clause for Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani. €2m add-ons are also part of the deal. 🇦🇱🤝 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022
🇺🇾 Former Brest’s Martín Sartiano will join Empoli on loan - Uruguayan has been included in the negotiation.
Phillips warned he would be stuck behind Rodri at Man City
Manchester City transfer target Kalvin Phillips has been warned against moving to the Etihad Stadium amid concerns he would be a bench player behind "different class" Rodri.
The Leeds midfielder is one of Pep Guardiola's top focuses after the signing of striker Erling Haaland, with the idea being that he would help the club replace departing Fernandinho.
But former Leeds and Manchester City player Danny Mills thinks the potential move is risky for Phillips given the strong squad Guardiola already possesses.
Barcelona set to beat Chelsea to Kounde (Esport3)
Sevilla defender is a long-term target at Stamford Bridge
Barcelona are in line to beat Chelsea to the signature of Jules Kounde, reports Esport3.
The Sevilla defender has long been a Blues target, but talks with Barca have prospered recently and he is closing on a move across La Liga.
Premier League trio fight for Matondo
Premier League sides Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are fighting it out to sign Schalke's Wales star Rabbi Matondo, reports the Sun.
The trio are part of a gaggle of six clubs following the forward, who spent last season on loan in Belgium at Cercle Brugge.
Ward-Prowse targetted by West Ham
West Ham United boss David Moyes has set his sights on James Ward-Prowse, claims the Mirror.
Moyes is keen to strengthen his squad to improve on the Hammers' encouraging seventh-placed finish in the Premier League in 2021-22, which also included a trip to the Europa League semis, and sees the Southampton and England star as a key addition.