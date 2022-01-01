Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Chelsea join Arsenal in Isak race

The Italy star could be set to leave Roma

Juventus are confident they will beat Tottenham in the battle to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The Premier League side have emerged as one of the top candidates to sign the winger, who has long been the subject of interest from Juventus.

The Serie A giants see him as a replacement for Paulo Dybala, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.