Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea have €70m Leao bid rejected amid talks with Milan

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Rafael Leao Portugal 2022Getty Images
    Barcelona eye Morocco star Ounahi

    Barcelona are interested in signing Azzedine Ounahi from Angers, L'Equipe reports.

    The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed for Morocco at the World Cup and Barca see him as a good candidate to strengthen their squad in January.

    Chelsea held Leao talks as AC Milan reject €70m bid (Sky Sports)

    Tuchel & Pochettino in frame to replace Southgate as England boss

    Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are interested in taking over as England coach should Gareth Southgate leave, The Daily Mail reports.

    Southgate could opt to step away from the job after England's exit from the World Cup and the Football Association are open to hiring a foreign manager to take his place.

    Osorio signs new Toronto contract

    Jonathan Osorio has signed a contract extension with Toronto, it has been confirmed.

    The Canada international is now tied to the club until 2026.

    Inter target Thuram

    20221114 Marcus ThuramGetty Images

    Inter are lining up a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram.

    Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are planning on building their attack around the 25-year-old France international and are confident they can sign him.