Mikel Arteta acknowledged after Arsenal’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton that his squad is still "very, very short" of where he wants it to be.
LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla target Barcelona's Memphis
Summary
- -
Arteta: Arsenal will assess 'opportunities' in JanuaryGetty
- -
Stankovic: I'll go!
Sampdoria boss Dejan Stankovic threatened to leave the club in a defiant press conference after a 2-0 loss to Torino, as fans showered him with jeers.
"If the problem is me, I'll go," he said to reporters.
- -
'Whatever happens I'm committed' - Klopp
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said a possible ownership change would not necessarily mean he would depart the club.
There have been reports this week that FSG are considering a sale.
- -
Gerson ready for Flamengo switch
Marseille midfielder Gerson is about to head back to Brazil to play for Flamengo, reports Nicolo Schira.
The veteran will sign a contract with the club through 2027.
- -
Mourinho tells 'unprofessional footballer' to leave RomaGetty
Roma boss Jose Mourinho says he has told one of his players to leave the club after Wednesday's draw with Sassuolo.
- -
Sevilla to take Memphis Depay from Barcelona (Fichajes)Getty
Sevilla are considering an attempt at signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona, claims Fichajes.
The attacker has struggled with fitness of late and is rumoured to be growing frustrated at Camp Nou.