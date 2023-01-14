Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has no interest in renewing his contract, according to Football Italia.
Gagliardini has only featured eight times for his club in the Serie A and reportedly has an eye on a move away.
Liverpool may turn to Wolves captain Ruben Neves in order to ease their midfield woes, according to the Mirror.
The 25-year-old only has 18 months remaining on his current contract with no sign of talks over a new deal. Wolves may be tempted to cash in on Neves with Liverpool one of many clubs eagerly waiting in the wings.
Atlanta United's all-time top goalscorer, Josef Martinez is set to leave the club after agreeing to a move to Phil Neville's Inter Miami, says Cesar Luis Merlo.
Martinez will add much-needed goals now that Gonzalo Higuain has retired.
Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to Barcelona winger Raphinha after top target Mykhailo Mudryk looks set to sign for rivals Chelsea, claims to Sportitalia.
Raphinha only joined Barcelona from Leeds last summer but has reportedly been deemed a candidate to flip back to the Premier League.
Memphis Depay is set to leave Barcelona in January as the player looks for a new challenge, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Atletico Madrid remain interested in the Dutch international having allowed Joao Felix to join Chelsea on loan.
Understand Memphis Depay will leave Barcelona in January transfer window. The decision has been made, he’ll try new experience if all goes to plan. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023
Negotiations with Atlético Madrid are ongoing. Memphis, open to join Atléti — still not agreed between all parties. pic.twitter.com/ZexqqrFRuT