Seattle Sounders have signed midfielder Sota Kitahara from Tacoma Defiance, it has been confirmed.
The 19-year-old has signed a contract that runs until 2024 but with options to extend to 2025 and 2026.
Sporting CP will make a bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in January.
Despite the Portuguese team's coach insisting this week that the club cannot afford to match his wage demands, The Mirror says the Primeira Liga team will try to bring him back in the next transfer window.
Wolves are not giving up on their attempt to hire Julen Lopetegui as manager, The Sun says.
The Premier League side have already failed to convince him to take the job since they sacked Bruno Lage but will give it another go.
Thomas Tuchel says some clubs have reached out to discuss hiring him since his departure from Chelsea.
The German was sacked by the Blues in September and says he is in no hurry to take on a new job, telling Sport Star: “I haven’t made a decision yet. It is now time for me to take a break. Some clubs have been calling my manager but we agreed that he would not call me here for these past 18 days.”
Brighton are prepared to sell Moises Caicedo but are demanding £85 million for him, The Mirror says.
Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are credited with interest in the 20-year-old but will have to pay a big fee to land him.