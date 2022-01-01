Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make huge Haaland offer

Gunners planning £180m summer spend

Arsenal are ready to embark on the biggest summer spending spree in their history by targeting Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Wolves' Ruben Neves, reports the Sun.

Gunners owner Stan Kroenke is willing to back boss Mikel Arteta and has budgeted around £180 million ($244m) for the trio.

However, those deals are dependent on Arsenal securing a place in the Champions League next season.