Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG offer Neymar to Barcelona

Dembele has verbal agreement with PSG
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has a verbal agreement to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, writes Foot Mercato.
Dembele's current contract runs out at the end of the season, so he's free to negotiate with teams at any point.
His uptick in form will make him even more appealing to prospective suitors such as PSG.
PSG offer Neymar to Barcelona (Foot Mercato)
French club ready to give up on winger
Paris Saint-Germain have offered Neymar to Barcelona as they try to offload the winger, writes Foot Mercato.
Neymar was recently booed by PSG fans and is in a difficult run of form ever since he returned from injury.
Salzburg sign Omoregie
OFFICIAL: In Justin #Omoregie, another big talent is signing for FC Red Bull Salzburg. The 18-year-old midfielder will join the Red Bulls from FC Liefering at the start of the 2022/23 season and sign a contract running until 30 June 2027.#FootballOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/5yMWWcN59A— FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) March 14, 2022
Klopp predicts summer transfer exits at Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has predicted summer exits from what he has called his strongest-ever squad.
Those departures could include Divock Origi, who Klopp initially expected to leave this past January, as well as Takumi Minamino.
Man City move for Haaland hinted at by Dortmund advisor
Borussia Dormund advisor Matthias Sammer appeared to hint at striker Erling Haaland joining Manchester City this summer during a TV appearance on Amazon Prime.
Sammer spoke of how Haaland would work with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in a possible slip that the transfer is a forgone conclusion.
However, Sammer also backtracked somewhat by saying he hadn't heard anything new this week.