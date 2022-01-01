Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid plot moves for Pogba & Tchouameni

Southampton refuse to sell Ward-Prowse
Southampton will not allow James Ward-Prowse to leave the club this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
The Saints star is on the radars of Newcastle and Tottenham, but Southampton will refuse any offer that comes in for him in the next transfer window.
Bayern want Jovic as Lewandowski replacement (Sport)
Bayern Munich are eyeing Luka Jovic as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, says Sport.
The Croatian striker is fed up with life in Madrid and is ready to call it quits as he has not been able to secure a place in the starting XI.
With Lewandowski being linked with a move to Barcelona, Jovic could be back in the Bundesliga with the Bavarian giants.
Liverpool target Getafe star Unal (Fichajes)
Liverpool have identified Enes Unal as the man they want to replace Divock Origi.
Belgian striker Origi will leave the club when his contract expires this summer and Fichajes reports that Getafe striker Unal is seen as the ideal candidate to slot into the team in his place.
Rangnick responds to Austria job rumours
Ralf Rangnick stopped short of denying claims he could also take charge of Austria's national team.
The coach says he will "definitely" take up a consultancy role at Manchester United next season but suggested he could take on another coaching position at the same time.
Real Madrid want Pogba & Tchouameni and will sell Kroos (El Nacional)
Blancos eager to reshape midfield
Real Madrid could look to sell Toni Kroos this summer.
The midfielder's future at the Santiago Bernabeu looked secure, but the relationship between the player and club has been tarnished amid his drop in form.
El Nacional reports Madrid are open to letting him leave this year and have decided to go after two midfielders to boost the position.
They will target Paul Pogba as he looks set to leave Manchester United this summer, while Aurelien Tchouameni is the other one at the top of their list of targets.