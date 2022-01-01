Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea and Leicester agree deal for Fofana

Chelsea and Leicester agree fee for Wesley Fofana (L'Equipe)
After a saga that has lasted several weeks, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester.
L'Equipe have reported that €82.5m will be paid to the Foxes up front with add-ons that could eventually make it a world-record fee. That would surpass the amount paid by Manchester United to the same club for Harry Maguire in 2019.
I am ready to follow my dreams - Antony
Yesterday's big transfer news regarded Manchester United's €90m bid for Antony which was subsequently rejected by Ajax. In the aftermath of that snub, the 22-year-old conducted an interview with Fabrizio Romano and made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave the Dutch giants before the conclusion of the transfer window.
Among other explosive lines, he said: "I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams."
Man Utd join Chelsea in Aubameyang race (Di Marzio)
Manchester United are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Chelsea's deal for the former Arsenal forward has reportedly stalled over personal terms and the Red Devils could now swoop in as they are also keen to add another striker to their squad in the coming days.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool need a midfielder
Liverpool's lack of midfield depth has been laid bare in the first few games of the season. The Reds have only picked up two points from their opening three Premier League games and have been massively affected by the absences of Fabinho and Thiago.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference yesterday, Klopp admitted that he miscalculated his side's need for reinforcements. He said: "That changed, of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. That's the situation."
Atalanta preparing Hojlund announcement
Atalanta have come to an agreement with Strum Graz for the €17m signing of Rasmus Hojland.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the young striker has signed the relevant paperwork to become the Serie A side's new signing.