Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG plot £59m bid for Man City star Bernardo Silva

PSG plot £59m Bernardo Silva bid (The Times)
2022-08-17T22:40:00.000Z
Paris Saint-Germain are trying to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.
According to The Times, the French club are willing to pay £59 million ($71m) to land the Portugal star this summer.
Atletico confident Man Utd target Cunha will stay
2022-08-16T23:24:36.000Z
Atletico Madrid are not worried about the prospect of losing Matheus Cunha this summer, GOAL understands.
Manchester United are after the 23-year-old but Atletico will not let him go for anything less than his release clause, which is believed to be in excess of €100 million ($102m/£84m), and they believe that will deter the Red Devils.