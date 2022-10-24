Villarreal are keen to replace outgoing manager Unai Emery as quickly as possible, with ex-Barcelona boss Quique Setien being the favoured choice. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between the two parties is close.
Setien close to being appointed Emery replacement
David, Schick and Dembele on Ten Hag's wish list
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with one of Jonathan David, Patrick Schick or Moussa Dembele, according to the Mirror.
Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, who is rumoured to be unhappy in the Spanish capital, is behind these candidates as the Red Devils look to the future.
Real Madrid to offer Asensio new deal
Real Madrid are prepared to offer Marco Asensio a new-and-improved contract to ward off interest from English clubs Liverpool and Arsenal, according to AS. The Spanish forward has played just 128 minutes in the league so far this season as Rodrygo and Federico Valverde look to be Carlo Ancelotti's preferred players in his wide position.
Multiple Premier League clubs want McKennie
Ben Jacobs of CBS believes Newcastle, Leeds, Everton and Arsenal are all interested in acquiring the services of Weston McKennie in the January transfer window. The USMNT star is out of favour at Juventus and could see a move to the Premier League as an ideal opportunity to restart his career after struggling in Italy.
PSG want Brazilian teenager Endrick
PSG are willing to offer up to €30 million for Brazilian teenage superstar Endrick, according to UOL Esporte. The attacker is attracting a lot of attention from around Europe with many clubs reportedly interested in his services.
Ten Hag and Ronaldo set for showdown talks
Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to hold showdown talks on Tuesday (October 25) after the striker walked out of their game against Tottenham last week, according to The Express.
Sources at the club hope he will see out his contract but understand he could agitate for a move in January such is his unhappiness.