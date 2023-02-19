Arsenal expect "half the Premier League" to bid for in-form striker Folarin Balogun this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old forward is currently on loan at French side Stade Reims, where he's having a sensational season. With 15 goals in 23 games, he's the league's joint top scorer alongside Kylian Mbappé and Jonathan David.

The Gunners may have the chance to cash in on Balogun when he returns to the Emirates, although it's possible he could be involved in Arteta's plans next season. Whatever happens, he's hot property right now.