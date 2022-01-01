Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona close to Alonso signing

Live Blog

2022-08-06T06:09:39.449Z

Juventus reach agreement with Kostic

2022-08-05T23:00:33.272Z

Juventus have reached an agreement with Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic over personal terms according to Sky Sport Italia.

But there is still 'some distance' between the two clubs, with the Bundesliga side holding out for €18 million and Juventus looking to spend around €10 million.

Barcelona close to Alonso deal

2022-08-05T22:56:28.429Z

Napoli agree terms with Raspadori

2022-08-05T22:51:37.080Z

Napoli have agreed personal terms with Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, report Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old has accepted a contract offer worth €2.5 million per year until 2027, but the two clubs have yet to agree on a fee.

Sassuolo want €40 million for Raspadori, while Napoli are determined to pay no more than €30 million.

LA Galaxy want Sergi Roberto

2022-08-05T22:46:23.125Z

LA Galaxy are not content with the signing of one Barcelona player, according to AS.

The MLS side, having signed midfielder Riqui Puig, now reportedly want to add Sergio Roberto to their squad.

The versatile full-back is believed to be surplus to requirements at Barcelona this season, and relations are good between the Catalan club and LA Galaxy.

Mender Garcia joins Minnesota United

2022-08-05T22:43:24.138Z

Minnesota United have signed Colombian forward Mender Garcia.

The 24-year-old joins on a one-and-a-half-year contract having scored 22 goals in 112 appearances for Colombian top-flight side Once Caldas.