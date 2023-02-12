‘Just matter of time’… and then PSG will confirm new deal for Marquinhos, it’s almost agreed as expected 🔵🔴 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2023
Four year contract, in place ⤵️🇧🇷 https://t.co/PiQeYj9inq
Positive Marquinhos contact update at PSG
Premier League teams after Arsenal winger Nelson
According to Fabrizio Romano, a few unnamed Premier League teams, as well as some other foreign sides, are keen on Reiss Nelson.
The Arsenal man will see his contract expire in the summer and while he is hoping to stay in north London, he may not be handed an extension.
Charles Aranguiz leaving LeverkusenAgencia Uno
As per Chilean outlet Encancha, Charles Aranguiz is set to end his time with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and head back to South America.
Indeed, the report says he will join Sport Club Internacional in Brazil having spent one season with them back in 2014-15.
Tielemans to Arsenal 'not impossible'Getty Images
According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Youri Tielemans could still join Arsenal in the summer.
The Leicester City midfielder will likely see his contract expire in June, and the Gunners have been linked heavily in recent transfer windows, though no deal has ever materialised.
Jones told GiveMeSport: "Ultimately, the player now has a big window of opportunity in terms of where he could land next.
"It's not impossible that Arsenal now make their move for him. Arsenal were always against paying a fee for him, knowing that he could be available for free if they could get this far."
Barca want Julian Alvarez from Man City (Fichajes)Getty Images
According to Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are keen on signing Man City striker Julian Alvarez.
Club president Joan Laporta will supposedly 'do everything in his power' to land the Argentina star, who lifted the winter World Cup in 2022 with Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi.
Mount tipped for Liverpool switchGetty Images
Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that Mason Mount would be keen on a summer transfer to Liverpool amid recent links.
Whilst both Chelsea and the Reds look as though they could miss out on Champions League football next season, the pundit has claimed this wouldn't prevent any potential deal.
The former England goalkeeper told Football Insider: "Liverpool are an attractive proposition for the player even when they are not in the Champions League. It was not so long ago that they were in the Champions League final.
“I think Mount would see it as a great opportunity despite the recent struggles.
“Liverpool have to invest. I know that the owners are trying to sell the club but they have to invest at the same time. The must protect the club and protect their asset."