French midfielder Houssem Auoar has said he had agreements with three clubs this summer, but Lyon weren't able to agree a fee with any of them. As reported in A Bola, he said: “It was a very stressful transfer window for me. I had an agreement with Benfica, Betis and Nottingham. They are three totally different projects and I didn't turn them down, but unfortunately Lyon couldn't reach an agreement with these clubs."
Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid ramping up Bellingham pursuit
Summary
- -
Aouar had deals with three clubs agreed
- -
Petrovic to sign extension with New England Revolution
Highly rated goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is set to sign a contract extension with New England Revolution. The deal is set to be until 2025, with the option of extending it until 2026.
- -
Griezmann close to permanent Atletico moveGetty
According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal to take Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid permanently is almost finalised.
The French ace is said to have been very keen on staying in the Spanish capital with the deal between Barcelona and Atletico said to be worth around €20 million with add ons.
- -
Abraham 'happy' at RomaGetty
Tammy Abraham has said he is happy at Roma, as speculation around a buy-back clause in his deal to leave Chelsea increases. The Blues reportedly have a €80 million buy-back clause in the Englishman's deal, which activates this July.
- -
Man Utd legend on Middlesbrough wish list
Middlesbrough are keen to speak to Michael Carrick regarding their vacant managerial position, the BBC understand. Carrick took temporary charge of Manchester United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking last season, winning two and drawing one of the three games he took charge of.
- -
RB Leipzig close in on Norwegian shot stopper
RB Leipzig are set to sign Orjan Nyland as a free agent in the coming days according to Fabrizio Romano. The Norwegian goalkeeper most recently played for Reading, signing a short-term contract in March 2022, and left the club after the expiry of the deal in May 2022.
- -
Ronaldo to stay at Man Utd in JanuaryGetty Images
Manchester United are confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club in January, mainly down to lack of interest in the striker ESPN are reporting. Ronaldo has failed to break into Erik Ten Hag's team in the Premier League, being limited to substitute appearances and starts in the Europa League. He hasn't scored a league goal yet this season.
- -
Liverpool and Everton ready to fight for Betis ace
Liverpool and Everton are set to fight it out for Real Betis star Guido Rodriguez, according to Fichajes.net.
Rodriguez has a contract with the La Liga outfit until 2024 and the club values him at €30m.
- -
Lampard wants Coleman extension
Frank Lampard wants Seamus Coleman to extend his contract at Everton after his deal ends in the summer of 2023.
“Everybody here understands what Seamus is to this club. If his performance levels are there he wants to stay and he knocks on my door, I will help try make it happen.
“He’s one of the best men I’ve worked with in this game. He will always say the right thing and do the right thing. If he feels like he is contributing to this club, he will want to stay. Whatever capacity he wants to be at this club, he deserves whatever he wants," the manager said.
- -
Chelsea in no rush to appoint sporting director
Chelsea continue to hold talks with several potential candidates for the role of sporting director but is in no hurry to appoint one, according to Ben Jacobs.
The imminent arrival of Christopher Vivell and recruitment specialist Kyle Macaulay has given Todd Boehly to patiently deliberate on the issue. Meanwhile, Boehly himself will act as the interim sporting director a role that he thoroughly enjoys.
- -
Chelsea close in on Vivell as technical director
Chelsea are set to appoint Christopher Vivell as their technical director, according to The Telegraph.
RB Leipzig has already confirmed that Vivell has left the club due to "differences of opinion." Todd Boehly will continue to add members to the backroom staff as he continues to look for a new sporting director.
- -
Southampton have Leeds manager Marsch on wish list
Jesse Marsch is one of the potential candidates to replace Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl, according to The Times.
The Austrian manager's future hangs by a thread and if he fails to turn around the fortunes of the club in the next two matches then he will be shown the door.
- -
Dortmund interested in Jobe Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Birmingham City player and Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe Bellingham in 2023, according to Football League World.
The Bundesliga outfit have been monitoring his progress in England and are willing to buy him permanently next summer.
- -
Forest hand extension to Cooper till 2025
Nottingham Forest has extended the contract of head coach Steve Cooper which will keep him at The City Ground until 2025.
There were speculations about his future after Forest have had a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign winning just once in eight matches.
- -
Celtic start negotiations with Postecoglou
Celtic are eager to extend the contract of Ange Postecoglou, according to Football Insider.
He will be offered an improved salary and are also keen to insert a release clause in his new contract.
- -
Madrid set sight on Benfica's teenage defender
Real Madrid are monitoring the progress of Benfica's 18-year-old Portuguese defender Antonio Silva, according to Calciomercato.
Silva is a centre-back and has made eight appearances so far this season for the club across all competitions.
- -
Leeds join race to sign Okafor
Leeds United are interested to sign RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Swiss striker has been in sensational form this season and has already scored eight goals in 14 appearances for Slazburg. He is also being chased by Italian giants AC Milan.
- -
Galatasaray want Ronaldo
Galatasaray want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, according to Fotomac.
Galatasary supremo Erden Timur has been in touch with Ronaldo's camp and is willing to bear the astronomical wages of the superstar.
"We even went to very, very imaginary names. People will not limit their imagination. I can't give names right now. Because we will continue that dialogue and sincere process for the coming periods," he said speaking to GS TV.
- -
Forest eye Struber to replace Cooper
Nottingham Forest are keen to bring in New York Red Bulls boss Gerhard Struber to replace Steve Cooper, as reported by The Sun.
The newly-promoted side have had a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign and are at the bottom spot with just four points from eight matches.
- -
FC Andorra boss claims he'd have Pique in a heartbeat
Gerard Pique is struggling for game time at Barcelona and he may look to leave the club either in January or next summer. He could choose a move that would have the potential to benefit him financially as he owns a club in the Spanish second tier, FC Andorra.
The club's manager (who couldn't say anything else!) revealed that he'd love to have the veteran centre-back in his side. Eder Sarabia told SPORT: “Sign Pique? I’d do it with my eyes closed. We saw him in the Champions League and against Mallorca. He’s playing a bit less but he’s still got a couple of years in the elite."
- -
Sevilla and West Ham eyeing Evan Ndicka
Evan Ndicka has been impressing for Frankfurt in the last couple of seasons and, as he's out of contract at the end of the season, there is plenty of interest in his services.
Among the clubs eyeing a move for the French centre-back are Sevilla and West Ham, as per Jeunes Footeux. The La Liga side are considering a move in January having lost Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde over the summer while the Hammers would wait to see if they could sign him for free at the end of the campaign.
- -
Arsenal putting themselves in position to sign JutglaGetty Images
Ferran Jutgla has been one of the breakout stars of the Champions League this season. The form he has shown for Club Brugge has led to him receiving plenty of attention from clubs including Arsenal.
Media Foot (via TEAMtalk) have claimed that Edu is a keen admirer of the former Barcelona man and he could move as early as January to bring him to the Premier League.
- -
Bayern 'quickly dismissed' potential Ronaldo signing
Cristiano Ronaldo made it abundantly clear that he wanted to leave Manchester United during the summer but a departure never materialised. Bayern were one of the teams linked with the 37-year-old but the club's CEO, Oliver Kahn, has revealed that discussions didn't last long.
"We briefly discussed Ronaldo at Bayern and Dortmund probably did too," he told Bild. "We also see the big picture of the Bundesliga. Of course, superstars like Ronaldo are an important factor in attracting attention to the league. He is one of the greatest of the last decade. But we quickly dismissed that."
- -
Real Madrid ramping up Bellingham pursuit (Marca)Getty
There looks set to be an almighty transfer battle for Jude Bellingham next summer with each of Europe's elite clubs earmarking the midfielder as a target.
Real Madrid have been quite heavily linked and they are keen to add the Englishman to their young midfield that currently includes Aurelien Tchouameni and Edouardo Camavinga. Marca are reporting that the Real Madrid hierarchy are now discussing numbers having highlighted Bellingham as their top target.
- -
Madrid eye James as Carvajal replacement
Real Madrid want to sign Chelsea right-back Reece James, according to Fichajes.
Dani Carvajal has already hit 30, and the English full-back is being viewed as a long-term replacement for the Spanish international. However, he has a contract with Chelsea till 2028 and Los Blancos will have to fork out a heavy sum to get his services.