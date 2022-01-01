Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raphinha makes Barcelona his first-choice transfer destination

Raphinha Leeds 2021-22
Koeman to take over Netherlands job

2022-04-05T22:54:29.845Z

Ronald Koeman will take over the Netherlands job for Louis van Gaal starting in 2023, according to De Telegraaf.

Van Gaal revealed earlier this week that he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

Barcelona pick Jordi Alba heir

2022-04-05T22:45:13.922Z

Barcelona have determined the heir to longtime left-back Jordi Alba, writes AS.

They will try to sign Celta defender Javi Galan this summer, with the 27-year-old viewed as a long-term replacement for their trusted full-back.

Real Madrid not worried about Mbappe

2022-04-05T22:40:45.502Z

Real Madrid are not worried Kylian Mbappe has changed his mind about a summer transfer despite his recent comments, according to 90min.

After being involved in five goals this past weekend against Lorient, Mbappe said he was still considering a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain and had not made up his mind about an exit from France.

Man City prepared to hand Foden extension

2022-04-05T22:36:36.273Z

Raphinha makes Barca first-choice transfer destination (Schira)

2022-04-05T22:32:34.893Z

Leeds winger eager to move to Spain