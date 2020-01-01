Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo and Messi Miami-bound?

Former skipper Steven Gerrard believes he's not ready to return to Anfield as their manager just yet but understands why fans expect him to return one day as he impresses in charge of .

"I understand why [people assume I could take over from Klopp] because I was captain for so long and a large chunk of the fan base would like me back at the club," Gerrard told Mail on Sunday.

"But I'm bright enough to realise that, first and foremost, you have to be good enough. The owners need to think you're the right man.

"If I got the chance [at Liverpool] I'd want to be best prepared. You can't plan everything season by season. If things turn in months, you'd be out of work.

"Am I ready for the Liverpool job right now? Maybe not."