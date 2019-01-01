Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hazard & Courtois pushing for Kante at Madrid

The pair believe their ex-Chelsea team-mate is what the Liga giants are missing

Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have pushed for to sign former team-mate N'Golo Kante, reports the Athletic.

The pair have privately told friends they believe Kante is the exact type of player that Madrid are missing.

However, with his contract not running down, and at 29 years of age, Kante may prove too difficult for the Liga giants to pry from Chelsea.