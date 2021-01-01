Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino wants Aguero at PSG

West Ham need to be offering a new contract to Declan Rice and making him a “bedrock” of their team, says Tony Cottee, with the Hammers warned that a midfielder attracting plenty of interest from could decide to run his deal down and walk away on a free.

Cottee told The Sun: “We all know other teams are interested. West Ham should be acting to secure Declan, so he is not allowed to drift into the last two years of his contract and possibly leave on a free transfer.”

Read the full story on Goal!