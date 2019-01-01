Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd agree to deal for Spanish wonderkid

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Emery reveals Fabinho interest

2019-10-23T22:31:03Z

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted he tried to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabinho while at both PSG and the Gunners. 

The Spanish coach failed with both bids but remains a big admirer of the Brazilian. 

Minnesota looking to make Mannone move permanent

2019-10-23T22:24:02Z

MLS outfit Minnesota United are looking in to sign Reading keeper Vito Mannone permanently after a strong season on loan with the club, reports Pioneer Press

Mannone is contracted to Reading until July 2020 meaning Minnesota must negotiate a transfer over the off-season if they want to seal a return. 

While club sources have said no movement has been made on a deal, they are confident they can get one done with 'plenty of time' up their sleeve. 

PSG eyeing Chelsea teenager

2019-10-23T22:15:20Z

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey and intend to sign him next summer, according to Soccer Link

The 19-year-old is coming off contract at Stamford Bridge and has been restricted to the Blues youth sides to date. 

Lamptey is reportedly reluctant to re-sign with Chelsea and PSG are ready to swoop. 

Napoli chief reveals ongoing talks to sign Ibrahimovic

2019-10-23T22:05:48Z

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic and says talks about a possible move have gone on "for a few months".

The 38-year-old has hinted he would be interested in a return to Serie A when his contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of the MLS play-offs.

Man Utd agree to deal for Spanish wonderkid

2019-10-23T22:00:43Z

The Red Devils have locked down a promising talent

Manchester United has agreed to pay Real Zaragoza €150,000 for Spanish wonderkid Mateo Mejia, reports el Periodico

While signing for the Red Devils in June, an agreement over a transfer fee has only just been reached for the 16-year-old.

Meija scored 60 goals last season in Zaragoza's youth set-up and has linked up with United U18's side but is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. 