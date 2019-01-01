Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd agree to deal for Spanish wonderkid

Emery reveals Fabinho interest
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted he tried to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabinho while at both PSG and the Gunners.
The Spanish coach failed with both bids but remains a big admirer of the Brazilian.
Minnesota looking to make Mannone move permanent
MLS outfit Minnesota United are looking in to sign Reading keeper Vito Mannone permanently after a strong season on loan with the club, reports Pioneer Press.
Mannone is contracted to Reading until July 2020 meaning Minnesota must negotiate a transfer over the off-season if they want to seal a return.
While club sources have said no movement has been made on a deal, they are confident they can get one done with 'plenty of time' up their sleeve.
PSG eyeing Chelsea teenager
Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey and intend to sign him next summer, according to Soccer Link.
The 19-year-old is coming off contract at Stamford Bridge and has been restricted to the Blues youth sides to date.
Lamptey is reportedly reluctant to re-sign with Chelsea and PSG are ready to swoop.
Napoli chief reveals ongoing talks to sign Ibrahimovic
Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic and says talks about a possible move have gone on "for a few months".
The 38-year-old has hinted he would be interested in a return to Serie A when his contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of the MLS play-offs.
Man Utd agree to deal for Spanish wonderkid
The Red Devils have locked down a promising talent
Manchester United has agreed to pay Real Zaragoza €150,000 for Spanish wonderkid Mateo Mejia, reports el Periodico.
While signing for the Red Devils in June, an agreement over a transfer fee has only just been reached for the 16-year-old.
Meija scored 60 goals last season in Zaragoza's youth set-up and has linked up with United U18's side but is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.