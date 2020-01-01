Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dest set to travel to Barca to complete deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Sergino Dest Ajax Barcelona
Getty/Goal

Leeds closing on Cuisance

2020-09-27T21:00:21Z

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich defender Michael Cuisance, according to L'Equipe.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have agreed terms on a five-year contract with the 21-year-old French defender.

An offer in the region of €20 million (£18m/$23m) has been lodged with Bayern, with further talks planned to reach a final agreement.

Rennes withdraw from Todibo chase

2020-09-27T20:30:33Z

Rennes have pulled out of the race to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, reports Fichajes.com.

The 20-year-old looks to have no future at Camp Nou and is likely to leave the club before next week's transfer deadline.

Rennes were considering a move for the young defender but have now decided to withdraw their interest, leaving Fulham, Everton and Napoli in the running.

Wilder eyes defensive cover

2020-09-27T20:00:57Z

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he will try and sign a defender before next week's transfer deadline.

The Blades boss will be forced into the market as Jack O'Connell requires surgery on a knee injury and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

"I've spoken to the owners, as obviously we've known this for two or three days and we need to bring someone in in that position. We are light and can't solely rely on Jack Robinson playing that position all the way through," Wilder told Sky Sports.

"I've highlighted a couple of players and hopefully the board will agree with my assessment that we need to strengthen."

Everton keen on Zouma

2020-09-27T19:30:51Z

Everton are interested in re-signing defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, according to Le10Sport.

Zouma spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Goodison Park and the Toffees were keen to sign the Frenchman on a permanent deal last summer, but an agreement couldn't be reached with Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are now ready to revive their interest in the 25-year-old, with Chelsea reportedly ready to consider offers in the region of €40 million (£37m/$47m).

Kurt Zouma Chelsea 2020
Getty

Aubameyang confirms Barcelon offer

2020-09-27T19:00:43Z

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed that Barcelona were among several clubs to make an offer for him before he signed a contract extension with Arsenal.

Barcelona had been linked with making a move for the Gabon international and Aubameyang has admitted they tried to lure him to Camp Nou, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gave him enough reason to remain in north London.

Read the full story on Goal!

Leicester target Dortmund defender

2020-09-27T18:35:28Z

Leicester are eyeing up a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, The Mirror reports.

The Bundesliga side do not want to lose the Switzerland international but the Foxes will try to convince them with an offer before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham bid for Benfica star Seferovic

2020-09-27T18:13:42Z

Tottenham have turned their attention to Benfica star Haris Seferovic, Football Insider reports.

The Premier League side are set to give up on the pursuit of Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik and hope to land the Swiss international on loan instead.

PSG reach out to Chelsea over Jorginho move

2020-09-27T17:47:39Z

Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Chelsea over a possible loan move for midfielder Jorginho.

Telefoot reports the two sides are in negotiations, but PSG are not the only team interested in him as Arsenal are also said to be in the race.

Barcelona target Ait-Nouri snubs Wolves and Leverkusen

2020-09-27T17:07:23Z

Rayan Ait-Nouri has caught the attention of several top teams due to his performances at Angers.

Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolves are said to be eager to land the 19-year-old left-back, but Le 10 Sport says he has already knocked back the Bundesliga and Premier League sides.

Barca end Lautaro hunt

2020-09-27T16:30:25Z

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, according to Calciomercato.

Barca have been pursuing the Argentine for much of the summer but have been unable to agree a fee with Inter, while much of the focus for new boss Ronald Koeman in recent weeks has been on outgoings.

With just over a week to go until the transfer deadline there is also little time for Inter to find a replacement, which made any potential deal even more difficult.

James wants Man Utd stay despite Leeds interest

2020-09-27T16:00:30Z

Manchester United winger Daniel James wants to stay at Old Trafford despite interest from Leeds, reports Sky Sports.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who came close to signing James in January 2019, are keen to sign the Wales international on loan.

However, James wants to stay at the Red Devils and fight for his place, despite the club being linked with a number of other wingers, including Jadon Sancho.

Karius to join Union Berlin on loan

2020-09-27T15:30:54Z

Liverpool misfit Loris Karius will complete a season-long loan move to Union Berlin this week.

Liverpool fielded enquiries from a number of clubs, including Montpellier, while Hertha Berlin also expressed an interest. 

However with nobody willing to meet the Reds’ asking price, thought to be around £6million (€6.5m/$7.7m), the decision has been taken to loan Karius out for a year, in the hope that he can play games and maintain, or perhaps increase, his market value.

The Bundesliga club will not have an option to make the move permanent

Read the full story on Goal!

Leeds offer £15m for Cantwell

2020-09-27T15:00:28Z

Leeds have made a £15 million approach for Norwich star Todd Cantwell, PA Sport reports.

The Canaries are negotiating add-on bonuses before they reach an agreement with the Premier League side, while personal terms with the player are still to be agreed.

Lazio close to Alderete signing

2020-09-27T14:30:59Z

Lazio are in talks to sign centre-back Omar Alderete from Basel, Gazzetta dello Sport claims.

The 23-year-old Paruaguay international is valued by the Swiss side at around €8 million (£7m/$9m) but the Serie A side could take him on loan for the season with an obligation to buy next summer.

Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt to swap goalkeepers

2020-09-27T14:03:44Z

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow is on his way to Schalke, with Markus Schubert heading the opposite way.

Bild reports 28-year-old Ronnow wants first-team football and is unable to displace Kevin Trapp in Frankfurt. Schalke are looking for a replacement for Ralf Fahrmann after his disappointing performances.

Rudiger to leave Chelsea for West Ham?

2020-09-27T13:40:55Z

West Ham are plotting a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to The Sun.

The Hammers hope to land him on loan for the season as the centre-back's place in danger under Frank Lampard.

Baum favourite to replace Wagner at Schalke

2020-09-27T13:15:59Z

Manuel Baum is the leading candidate to replace David Wagner at SchalkeSky Sport reports.

The 41-year-old spent over two years coaching Augsburg and is currently in charge of Germany's Under 20 team, but could be set to return to the Bundesliga.

Lazio chasing Andreas Pereira

2020-09-27T12:36:09Z

Manchester United are set to field an approach from Lazio over midfielder Andreas Pereira, Di Marzio reports.

The arrival of Donny van de Beek means his opportunities are likely to be few and a deal could be wrapped up in a week.

Man City agree Ruben Dias fee

2020-09-27T11:58:12Z

Guardiola closes in on Benfica centre-back

Manchester City have agreed terms with Benfica over centre-back Ruben Dias, The Guardian reports.

The Portugal international is set to make a £50m ($64m) move as Pep Guardiola tries to plug a gap in his defence.

Ruben Dias Ajax 2018-19
Getty Images

Zinchenko offered to Barcelona

2020-09-27T11:29:14Z

Manchester City have offered full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo

The Catalans are keeping him in their thoughts but have not made a move.

Rennes nearing deal for Mendy replacement

2020-09-27T11:06:30Z

Rennes are close to signing Alfred Gomis from Dijon for €16m (£14.5m/$18.5m), L'Equipe reports.

After selling goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Chelsea, the Champions League hopefuls will sign the Senegal international custodian as his replacement.

Inter drop Skriniar demands

2020-09-27T10:33:20Z

Tottenham have been boosted by the news that Inter are ready to lower their asking price for centre-back Milan Skriniar.

According to The Sun, the Nerazzurri have dropped their valuation to £45m ($57m) and may even be prepared to go lower as they seek to raise funds to sign Ngolo Kante.

Mbappe could extend PSG deal

2020-09-27T10:06:27Z

Kylian Mbappe may yet extend his deal with PSG, ABC reports.

The superstar's contract is up in 2022, and with no agreement in sight, he appears likely to move next summer.

However, the World Cup winner could sign on for an additional year with the understanding that he moves in 2022.

Cyprien ready to snub Aston Villa to make Bordeaux move

2020-09-27T09:29:14Z

Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien continues to make a move to Bordeaux his priority, Le10Sport believe.

Premier League side Aston Villa have been linked with the former France Under-21 man, but he would prefer to stay in his homeland.

Koulibaly, Kounde, Gimenez or Dias? Man City's search for Kompany's replacement testing Pep's patience

2020-09-27T08:53:16Z

Pep Guardiola faces Leicester City on Sunday without the experienced defender he has wanted since his influential skipper said farewell last year.

Get the full story...

Vincent Kompany Pep Guardiola Kalidou Koulibaly Manchester City GFX
Getty/Goal

Jovic told he has a future at Real Madrid

2020-09-27T07:32:13Z

Luka Jovic has been told remain calm and that he will stay at Real Madrid for the 2020-21 season should he wish.

AS reports that the board have held talks with the out-of-favour striker and have sought to reassure him of his importance.

Aston Villa lead Nelssons chase

2020-09-27T06:59:51Z

Aston Villa lead a gaggle of Premier League sides chasing Victor Nelssons, according to Ekstra Bladet.

The Copenhagen centre-back was not for sale, but having been offered around €10 million (£9m/$11.5m), the Danish club can no longer ignore the interest. 

Kone heading towards Elche

2020-09-27T06:32:32Z

Lyon left-back Youssouf Kone is set to move to La Liga side Elche, L'Equipe reports.

Out of favour after being bought from Lille last summer, the 25-year-old Mali international is set to be the fourth player to leave the Champions League semi-finalists in the last couple of weeks.

Zidane shuts down question about Real Madrid signings

2020-09-27T04:00:59Z

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has no plans to sign new players before the transfer window shuts following his team's thrilling 3-2 win over Real Betis.

Sergio Ramos scored a late penalty as La Liga champions Madrid claimed their first win of the 2020-21 season at 10-man Betis on Saturday.

After Federico Valverde's 14th-minute opener, Betis turned the match on its head with two goals in three minutes via Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho prior to half-time.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Frankfurt agree deal for Groningen's Hrustic

2020-09-27T03:00:51Z

Eintracht Frankfurt have reached an agreement for Groningen midfielder Ajdin Hrustic, reports RTV Noord.

The Australian will sign a multi-year deal with the Bundesliga side after impressing in the Eredivisie. 

Otamendi to join Benfica as part of Dias deal

2020-09-27T02:00:02Z

Burnley interested in Christie

2020-09-27T01:00:33Z

Burnley are weighing up a bid for Celtic star Ryan Christie, according to the Daily Record

The 25-year-old is a long-time target for Burnley manager Sean Dyche but is under contract in Glasgow until 2022.

Cufre leaves Velez for Mallorca

2020-09-27T00:00:30Z

Barcelona narrowing in on Depay

2020-09-26T22:34:53Z

Barcelona are pushing to complete the signing of Memphis Depay, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Following the departure of Luis Suarez, Barca are in need of a forward, with Ronald Koeman desperate to make Depay that forward after working with him as manager of the Netherlands.

Barca are unable to make a deal for Lautaro Martinez, as Inter's valuation remains too high, but a €30.7m (£28m/$35.7m) deal for Depay is seen as more doable. 

Memphis Depay Netherlands
Getty

Red Bulls working to add young midfielder

2020-09-26T22:21:00Z

The New York Red Bulls are attempting to sign young midfiedler Caden Clark, according to Once a Metro.

Clark currently featured for the club's USL team, but Minnesota United possess his MLS rights as Clark came up through the club's academy.

The Red Bulls want to integrate Clark to the first team immediately, but must first work out a deal with Minnesota to acquire him.

Dest set to travel to Barcelona

2020-09-26T22:15:33Z

The Ajax is bound for Camp Nou

U.S. men's national team defender Sergino Dest is set to travel to Barcelona to complete his move to the Catalan club, reports Esports RAC1.

The fullback said goodbye to his Ajax team-mates following Saturday's 2-1 win over Vitesse, with Dest coming offf the bench in the victory

Dest will head to Barcelona on Sunday to complete his move despite interest fron Bayern Munich.

Man Utd close in on 16-year-old starlet

2020-09-26T21:59:21Z

Manchester United are closing in on 16-year-old starlet Alex Luna, according to the Mirror.

The Argentine, who has also drawn interest from the likes of AC Milan, plays for Atletico Rafaela and scored 16 goals at youth level in 2020 before the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Luna may not head to Old Trafford until 2022, though, as Man Utd would let him remain in Argentina to continue his development.

Ramos: Our lives don't depend on signings

2020-09-26T21:51:25Z

Sergio Ramos isn't too concerned about potentiial signings at Real Madrid as the trasnfer window nears its close.

Ramos says there's no reason to worry about the club's transfer activity as he remains confident in the group as a whole.

Read the full story on Goal!