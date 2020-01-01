Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca make €80m Ben Yedder offer

PSV to sign Slovakia international Bozenik
PSV are ready to sign striker Robert Bozenik, according to AD.
The Eredivisie side have apparently been tracking the 20-year-old and been impressed by his performances for Slovakian side MSK Zilina.
Bozenik has four goals in eight appearances for Slovakia, and four goals for Zilina so far this season.
Norwich look to wrap up Sinani deal
Norwich are hoping to conclude a deal for Dudelange winger Danel Sinani, according to the Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old Luxembourg international's contract is set to expire at the end of this season, so he could sign a pre-contract agreement if the deal isn't concluded during this window.
Sinani is currently at the top of the scoring charts in Luxembourg, with 11 goals from 12 appearances - plus a further nine in the Europa League.
Lampard still looking to replace Hazard
Frank Lampard says Chelsea are still feeling the effects of losing Eden Hazard in the summer, and wants January signings to replace him.
Lampard says he believes it is "clear" where the Blues need to strengthen in the short-term to secure a top-four finish this season.
Barca to unveil 'bomb' signing
Barcelona are set to unveil a statement signing before the end of the transfer window, report Catalunya Radio.
With a 'market bomb' set to be detonated, rumours around Lautaro Martinez, Wissam Ben Yedder and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will intensify.
If the deal is for Inter forward Lautaro, Barca midfielder Arturo Vidal could be heading in the other direction.
Roma reach agreement for Ibanez
Roma have reached an agreement with Serie A rivals Atalanta for the transfer of Brazilian defender Ibanez, claims DiMarzio.
Ibanez has struggled for game time at Atalanta but will be hoping to start afresh under Paulo Fonseca at Roma.
He is expected to undergo a medical and complete his move on Monday.
Barca agree €5m fee for teenager Couto
Barcelona have agreed a €5 million deal to sign 17-year-old right-back Yan Couto from Coritiba, according to the Tribuna do Parana.
It is claimed negotiations should be concluded in the coming days, with add-ons likely to total around €3m.
Couto would head to Europe in the summer, after his 18th birthday. He has represented Brazil at under-17 level.
Milan discuss Piatek future with agent
AC Milan have met with the agent of Krzysztof Piatek to discuss the forward's immediate future, reports DiMarzio.
Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle have been the clubs most strongly linked with a move for the Polish international.
Piatek scored 22 Serie A goals last season, but has just four to his name this time around.
Leipzig & Lyon monitor Gosens
RB Leipzig and Lyon both sent scouts to watch Atalanta left midfielder Robin Gosens on Saturday, according to Nicolo Schira.
The 25-year-old will have impressed as he scored a stunning volley against Torino, his eighth goal of an excellent season.
It is claimed Gosens could be allowed to leave in the summer transfer window, if a club matches their €30 million (£25m/$33m) valuation.
'Bale should consider Man Utd & Spurs'
Gareth Bale should consider moving to Manchester United or Tottenham, says Dimitar Berbatov.
Berbatov believes that "something isn't right" at Real Madrid in relation to Bale's ongoing fitness struggles.
Read what he had to say here on Goal!
Podence has Wolves medical
Daniel Podence's move from Olympiacos to Wolves could be nearing completion with O Jogo claiming he has undergone a medical.
The forward is expected to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux, moving for an initial fee around €23 million (£19m/$25m).
Portuguese winger Podence has five goals and five assists for Olympiacos this season, including a Champions League goal against Tottenham.
Sarri hints at retirement after Juve
Maurizio Sarri has suggested Juventus could be his last job in management, as he prepares to face former side Napoli.
"After this experience I could even quit," he said. "It depends on what energy I have left and if I think I can do well again."
'Players regress at Man Utd – look at Alexis & Di Maria!’
Too many players are “regressing” when joining Manchester United, says Michael Owen, with Alexis Sanchez held up as an example of a club where “something’s going fundamentally wrong”.
The Red Devils have continued to spend heavily in recent transfer windows, but have seen little return on that investment.
Banega heads to Saudi Arabia
✔️ "ايفر بانيقا" شبابياً لثلاثة مواسم#تعاقدات_الشباب #الشباب pic.twitter.com/fhXX47vMMi— نادي الشباب السعودي (@AlShababSaudiFC) January 25, 2020
Everton offered Augustin
Everton were offered the chance to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig this month, but turned down the offer, according to Football Insider.
The Toffees were linked with a move Augustin last year and were offered the chance via intermediaries to sign him this window, but have decided to pursue other targets.
The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds, with Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa making a personal intervention to try and tempt the forward to move to Elland Road.
Rodgers open to Benkovic loan
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he is willing to let Filip Benkovic go out on loan, but only if he can bring in a replacement.
The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Celtic, had made just one senior appearance for the Foxes this season.
Speaking after Leicester's 1-0 FA Cup foruth-round win at Brentford, Rodgers said: "We’re hopeful that will be sooner rather than later, over the next few days if we can bring in a centre half then that will give him a chance to get out. He definitely needs the games and we’re hoping that will take place."
Juventus close in on Barrenechea
Juventus are ready to complete the signing of 18-year-old Argentine midfielder Enzo Barrenechea from FC Sion, sources have confirmed to Goal.
Barrenechea, who joined the Swiss side from Newell’s Old Boys in the summer, has already arrived in Turin to formally complete the transfer.
Mourinho frustrated by Eriksen transfer saga
Jose Mourinho is becoming increasingly frustrated by the Christian Eriksen transfer saga at Tottenham, with the Spurs boss saying “this situation shouldn’t happen” so late in a window.
No definitive decision has been made as yet on Eriksen’s future, with the Danish playmaker continuing to generate endless rounds of speculation as his contract runs down.
Everton eye Vecino
Everton are in advanced talks with Inter over a deal to sign midfielder Mathias Vecino, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.
The Toffees are believed to have offered €15 million (£13m/$16m) for the Uruguay international, though Inter value him closer to €20 million (£17m/$22m).
If the two clubs agree a fee then Vecino will sign a four-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park.
Bayern boss Flick: Can could play for any Bundesliga team
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick says Juventus midfielder Emre Can is a "leader" and could play for any team in the Bundesliga.
The former Liverpool man's time in Turin seems to be drawing to a close with Borussia Dortmund heavily linked, though Flick's comments could suggest a twist in the tale.
Barca make €80m Ben Yedder offer
Monaco unwilling to lose star forward
Barcelona have had an €80 million (£67m/$88m) offer for Wissam Ben Yedder rejected by Ligue 1 side Monaco, according to FootMercato.
The 29-year-old France international has apparently emerged as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez, who could be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Barca are claimed to have met with Monaco representatives but had their opening offer turned down. Ben Yedder has 14 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games this season, and Monaco don't want to lose him.
Paciencia signs new Frankfurt deal
Eintracht Frankfurt have extended 25-year-old Portuguese forward Gonzalo Paciencia's contract by a year, keeping him at the club until 2023.
Exciting breaking news: @gpaciencia9 has extended his contract! 🙌 🔥#SGERBL #SGE #Gonca2023 pic.twitter.com/Ef1hLwtGPy— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) January 25, 2020
Cavani verbally agrees Atletico move
Edinson Cavani has verbally agreed to join Atletico Madrid, with Chelsea and Manchester United set to miss out on the Paris Saint-Germain forward.
Atletico will make a final offer for him on Monday - but if it is rejected, the Premier League sides could be back in the race to sign him when his PSG contract expires at the end of the season.
Read the full report here on Goal!
PSV sign Brazilian youngster Felipe
PSV have signed 18-year-old Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe from Coritiba.
The youngster has spent time in Eindhoven before with PSV's under-19 team, and he will link up with the same squad again.
Felipe has signed a contract until 2023 with the Eredivisie side.
PSG refuse to cut Jese loan short
Paris Saint-Germain will not allow Sporting Lisbon to cut short the loan spell of Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez, report A Bola.
The 26-year-old has only scored once for Sporting in 16 appearances so far this season, and they had apparently been keen to send him back to Paris.
However, with Sporting paying a hefty loan fee for him, PSG see no need to change the deal that had been agreed at a full season.
Bayern & Dortmund target Barca's Perez
Barcelona winger Carles Perez has received offers from clubs including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, according to Mundo Deportivo.
However, it is thought the most likely destination for the 21-year-old is Roma, who are thought to have opened negotiations on Friday.
New Barca coach Quique Setien isn't believed to have a place for Perez in his first-team squad.
Everton due fee from Robinson deal
Everton will be due a fee from any deal that sees Antonee Robinson join Milan from Wigan, reports the Liverpool Echo.
The Rossoneri are reportedly in talks over a £10 million ($13m) deal for USA international, who they see as a replacement for Fenerbahce-bound Ricardo Rodriguez.
The Toffees would be due a cut of that transfer thanks to a sell-on clause included in the deal that saw Robinson leave Goodison Park for Wigan last summer.
Milan chase Benfica youngster
Milan are attempting complete a deal for Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis before the transfer deadline, reports Calciomercato.
The Rossoneri hope to sign the 20-year-old on an 18-month loan with the option to make the deal permanent.
Benfica, though, want that option to be mandatory as well as demanding a significant loan fee.
Barcelona prise Pereira from Juventus as Marques heads in the opposite direction
Barcelona have tied up two deals with Juventus as Matheus Pereira moves to Camp Nou from the Allianz Stadium with an option to buy and Alejandro Marques heads in the opposite direction.
A trade agreement had been in the pipeline for a while, with sources close to the negotiations revealing as much to Goal.
MLS duo eye Hammers defender
Sporting Kansas City and Nashville SC are interested in signing West Ham defender Winston Reid when the MLS transfer window opens next month, reports the Mail.
The 31-year-old still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract but the Hammers are willing to sell due to his injury record and age.
West Ham boss David Moyes also hopes to bring in three players before Friday's European transfer deadline, with Nottingham Forest full-back Matty Cash a prime target.
Tuchel and Sarri confirm Juve and PSG swap talks
Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel and his Juventus counterpart Maurizio Sarri have confirmed the two clubs are in discussions over a swap deal for full-backs Mattia De Sciglio and Layvin Kurzawa.
Goal revealed on Friday that talks between the sides are at advanced stage and the deal could potentially be announced in the coming days.
Inter-bound Eriksen left out of Spurs squad
Inter target Christian Eriksen looks to have played his final game for Tottenham after he was left out of the squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Southampton.
BBC Sport is reporting that Eriksen will complete a £16.9 million ($22m) move to Inter on Monday.
The Denmark international, who is out of contract in the summer, will sign a four-and-a-half year deal worth up to £320,000 per week with add-ons
Championship quartet eye Carter-Vickers
Fulham, Derby, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough are interested in signing Tottenham youngster Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan before the transfer deadline, reports Teamtalk.
The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Stoke but returned to north London earlier this month after falling out of favour under new Potters boss Michael O'Neill.
A number of foreign clubs are also interested in Carter-Vickers, but the defender would prefer to stay in England.
Bristol City open Wells talks
Bristol City have opened talks with Burnley over a permanent deal for striker Nahki Wells, according to Sky Sports.
The 29-year-old is currently on-loan at Bristol City's Championship rivals QPR but that will be cut short if the Robins can reach an agreement with Sean Dyche's side.
Wells is out of contract at Turf Moor in the summer, though there is an option to extend it by a further 12 months.
‘Giroud would be a good fit for Tottenham’
Olivier Giroud would be “a good fit” for Tottenham, says Jamie O’Hara, with Jose Mourinho urged to raid the ranks of London rivals Chelsea for a striker with strong ties to arch-rivals Arsenal.
With the talismanic presence of Harry Kane ruled out through injury, Tottenham need another proven focal point in the final third of the field. Giroud, meanwhile, is looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window as he struggles for regular game time with his current club.
Juventus supporters 'have to dream' of Pogba return - Raiola
Mino Raiola has addressed the speculation surrounding Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United, insisting Juventus fans can still "dream" of his return to Turin.
Pogba rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before joining Juventus as a teenager back in 2012, where he spent the next four years of his career.
The Frenchman established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation during his time at the Allianz Stadium, helping the team win four successive Serie A titles while also playing a key role in their run to the 2015 Champions League final.
Read the full story on Goal.
Real Madrid send new signing Vallejo out on loan to Deportivo
Hugo Vallejo, nuevo jugador del Deportivo Fabril hasta final de temporada https://t.co/iMX85RJjVn Benvido ao #Dépor1920 Vallejo! pic.twitter.com/xDvsIEouft— RC Deportivo (@RCDeportivo) January 25, 2020
Dani Olmo joins RB Leipzig
Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo has completed a reported €20 million (£17m/$22m) move to RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb.
The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the German outfit, with his final fee set to rise as high as €25 million (£21m/$28m) if he meets bonus targets.
Olmo will not be included in Leipzig's squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, but he will link up with his new team-mates in training on Monday.
Read the full story on Goal.
Rennes enquire over Huddersfield ace Mounie's availability
Rennes have made contact with Steve Mounie's representatives to discuss a potential transfer - according to Eurosport via France Football News.
The 25-year-old currently plays for Huddersfield, who value the striker at around £8 million ($10m).
Mounie has scored three goals in 15 championship appearances for the Terriers this season.
Defoe signs pre-contact agreement with Rangers
📢 I wanna know, Jermain Defoe 🎶— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 25, 2020
🆕 #RangersFC are today delighted to confirm that @IAmJermainDefoe has signed a pre-contract to join the club on a permanent basis this summer.
Arsenal closing in on Flamengo defender Mari
Flamengo ace Pablo Mari has been spotted at an airport with Arsenal's technical director Edu - as Football London reports.
The 26-year-old is set to complete a £7.5 million ($10m) move to Emirates Stadium in the coming days.
Mari will become Mikel Arteta's first signing as Arsenal boss, and has already said goodbye to his team-mates at Flamengo.
Inter reach agreement with Giroud
Frenchman set to arrive at San Siro
Olivier Giroud has agreed on personal terms with Inter ahead of a €5 million ($6m/£4m) switch from Chelsea which could rise to €6.5m ($7m/£5m) with bonuses - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The World Cup winner will earn €4 million per year at San Siro, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
Giroud was deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea after falling behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the squad pecking order this season.
Tottenham target Willian Jose calls out reporters' "lies"
Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose called out reporters for the "lies" they've told regarding his proposed move to Tottenham during a training session on Friday.
According to AS, the 28-year-old is in talks with Spurs but he doesn't want the deal to be jeopardised by rumours that an agreement has already been finalised.
Willian Jose was heard shouting at the press on the training pitch: "Record, record it so that you can tell your lies."
Dybala admits nearly leaving Juventus
Paulo Dybala admitted he was close to leaving Juventus in the close season and the star attacker said his future was in the Serie A champions' hands.
Dybala was linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham, but ended up staying in Turin.
The Argentina international has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals in 26 games, but admitted he almost left Juventus.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man Utd still keen on Maddison
Manchester United haven't given up on signing James Maddison from Leicester - according to The Independent.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bring in the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window, but the Foxes are likely to demand a huge fee for a prized asset.
Maddison has contributed six goals and three assists to Leicester's Premier League cause this season.
Roma close to agreeing deal for Januzaj
Roma are on the verge of finalising a deal for Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj - according to HLN.
The Giallorossi will have the option to buy the Belgian for €18 million (£15m, $20m) at the end of his six-month loan at Stadio Olimpico.
Manchester United will receive 30% of the final fee due to a clause they inserted in Januzaj's contract when he left Old Trafford in 2017.
Man Utd ready to offer Gomez bumper new deal
Manchester United are hoping to tie Angel Gomes down to a lucrative new contract - according to The Sun.
The Red Devils are willing to treble the 19-year-old's £10,000 per week wages, in order to fend off interest from clubs in Spain and Italy.
Gomes is due to become a free agent this summer, and has only featured in six matches across all competitions for the Red Devils in 2019-20.
Genoa keen on Lille ace Soumaoro
Genoa are hoping to negotiate a deal to sign Adama Soumaoro from Lille before the winter transfer deadline - according to Maxifoot.
The 27-year-old has grown frustrated with a lack of playing time at Stade Pierre Mauroy and could head to Italy in the coming days.
Soumaoro has been restricted to just six Ligue 1 appearances in total for Lille this season.
Man Utd prepared to offload Rojo
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo might be heading back to boyhood club Estudiantes this month - according to Ole.com.
Negotiations between the two clubs have already begun over a loan deal until the end of the season.
Rojo could join the club permanently thereafter, with his current contract at United set to expire this summer.
Bournemouth interested in Leipzig winger Lookman
Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman is the subject of interest from Bournemouth - according to the Daily Mail.
The Cherries are eager to sign the 22-year-old on a six-month loan deal, but his current employers want an option to buy included in the final agreement.
Lookman has only featured in three Bundesliga matches for Leipzig this term.
Milan ace Suso set for Sevilla move
Milan forward Suso is close to completing a loan move to Sevilla - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are eager to bring in the 26-year-old on a six month deal with an obligation to buy, with talks between the two clubs ongoing.
A number of Premier League clubs have also expressed an interest in Suso, but he now looks set for a transfer to La Liga.
Roma in talks to sign Barca ace Perez
Roma are in talks to sign Carles Perez from Barcelona - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 21-year-old is set for a move to Stadio Olimpico this month, as the Giallarossi look to replace the injured Nicolo Zaniolo.
Perez has appeared in 10 La Liga matches for Barca this season, scoring once.
Elrich leaves Wanderers, set to sign with Perth
Former Socceroos defender Tarek Elrich is set to link up with Perth Glory after being released by Western Sydney Wanderers.
The 33-year-old had become a back-up player at Wanderland after the emergence of young full-back Tate Russell.
According to the World Game, Glory will imminently announce the signing of Elrich as cover following the loss of centre-back Dino Djulbic.
Lampard: Chelsea still not interested in Lyon striker Dembele
Frank Lampard has denied that Chelsea will move for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele this month.
The Blues manager was giving his latest update on transfers as he targets an attacking signing in January amid concerns around his side's chance conversion.
Celtic interested in Toney
Celtic are closely watching Peterborough striker Ivan Toney, according to the Daily Record.
The Hoops have scouted the forward, who has 19 goals in 33 League One outings, on a couple of occasions.
Barcelona set to swoop for Brazilian wonderkid
Barcelona will sign 17-year-old Coritiba right-back Yan Couto in the summer, according to Globoesporte.
The Catalans need to wait until he turns 18 before he can be officially snapped up, but only the formalities have to be concluded after they beat Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen to the teenager.
Sagna in negotiations with Ligue 1 side
Former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna is in talks with Nantes, L'Equipe reports.
A free agent after his contract with the Montreal Impact expired, the 36-year-old could make a return to his homeland.
Eriksen set to complete €20m Inter move
The Danish star's transfer saga is finally set to end
Christian Eriksen will complete a €20 million (£16.7m) move to Inter next week, the Guardian reports.
Inter had several bids for the Denmark star knocked back before terms between the clubs were finally agreed.
Eriksena will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract worth £260,000 per week, which could rise to £320,000 with add-ons.
Newcastle boss Bruce drops Rose hint
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has suggested that he would love to sign England international left-back Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham this January.
“The kid’s a quality player and a class act,” Bruce said. “Whether it’s possible, who knows.”
Rose, 29, has made 12 Premier League appearances for Spurs in 2019-20.
Moyes rejects Payet transfer talk
Despite reports linking Dimitri Payet with a move back to West Ham, manager David Moyes has rubbished the rumours.
Payet starred for West Ham for a season and a half before forcing a move to Marseille in 2017.
Read what Moyes had to say right here
Leeds set for Augustin swoop
Leeds United are close to signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, according to L'Equipe.
Currently on loan at Monaco from RB Leipzig, the striker is not getting game time in the principality and could make the switch to the Championship side.