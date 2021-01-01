Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rooney interested in Newcastle job

Alcivar signs with Charlotte FC
More about our 8th player @JordyAlcivar5! 👇 pic.twitter.com/BsR1lBjwUz— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) October 18, 2021
Man City set €80m Sterling price tag (Marca)
The club's demands may deter an approach from Barcelona
Manchester City have set an €80 million ($93m/£68m) price tag on Raheem Sterling, claims Marca, with that valuation possibly enough to deter an approach from Barcelona.
If a club makes an offer in that range, City would not hesitate to agree to a deal.
Jones takes over Trinidad & Tobago position
Kenwyne takes over as Women's Team head coach— TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) October 18, 2021
The TTFA wishes to advise that former Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Men’s Team captain Kenwyne Jones has been appointed as Interim Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Teamhttps://t.co/LkXsIV1s42 pic.twitter.com/WAwDBo74Hg
Dembele over Mbappe? Ex-Barcelona president explains decision
Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu blamed others at the club for choosing to sign Ousmane Dembele instead of Kylian Mbappe in 2017.
Bartomeu, who resigned in disgrace last year amid legal investigation, says the coaching staff recommended Dembele because the winger could do a better job of opening up the field.
Donovan withdraws from Salt Lake consideration
Landon Donovan has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Real Salt Lake managerial position, writes ESPN.
It's said to be a specific issue with RSL rather than a desire to stay at his post with the San Diego Loyal, who he currently coaches.
Rooney interested in Newcastle job (Chronicle Live)
The Derby County manager could be hired in January
Wayne Rooney would be interested in taking the Newcastle head coach job if Steve Bruce is fired, writes Chronicle Live.
He would need to step away from Derby County first - but that reportedly wouldn't be an insurmountable obstacle for him.
However, it is thought that Newcastle would want him as manager only on a short-term basis.
NWSL name interim CEO
Long-tenured sports executive Marla Messing has been named interim CEO of the NWSL.— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 18, 2021
Read more :