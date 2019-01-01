Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG open Dybala talks

Wolves midfielder Saiss close to Besiktas move
Moroccan Romain Saiss is set to join Besiktas after Wolves reached an agreement with the Turkish club.
According to Beyaz TV, Besiktas Football Director Ali Naibi has been in England negotiating the deal.
Saiss joined Wolves in 2016 from Angers and recently played his 100th match in all competitions for the club.
Neymar not leaving PSG without a replacement
Thoms Tuchel says Neymar will not leave Paris Saint-Germain unless the club secure a proper replacement.
The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the club all summer, but that move will not happen unless a new player comes in.
Mourinho tears up when discussing break from football
Jose Mourinho says he is itching to return to football while revealing the emotional toll his absence has taken on him.
The manager has been out of work since leaving Manchester United last season.
Monaco enter Icardi chase
Monaco have entered the race to sign Mauro Icardi, according to RAI.
The Ligue 1 club have made an offer for the Inter striker, who is expected to leave the club this summer.
Monaco have offered Icardi a five-year deal worth more than currently offered by fellow hopefuls Napoli, although nothing has been finalized just yet.
Pochettino hopes for change in Premier League transfer deadline
Mauricio Pochettino once again voiced his frustration with the Premier League's early transfer deadline, adding that he hopes that the date is pushed back in the future.
England's deadline was several weeks before their European counterparts, leaving clubs in a precarious position with regards to losing and replacing players.
Roma look to Torino for defensive reinforcements
After being rebuffed in moves for Daniele Rugani and Dejan Lovren Roma may exploit sporting director's Gianluca Petrarchi's Torino ties to augment their back-line.
Petrarchi was in the same role at Torino for a decade and they have two defenders on their books who have caught his eye according to Chiesa Di Totti.
Armando Izzo and Nicholas Nkoulou are the players in question, but maybe difficult to prise away as Torino fight to qualify for the Europa League with games against Wolves in the next two weeks.
Solksjaer says Pogba will not leave Old Trafford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe Paul Pogba will be allowed to leave Manchester United before the European transfer window closes on September 2.
Pogba had agitated for a move away from the club over the summer, but no deal could be done.
Fiorentina step up Tonelli pursuit
Fiorentina are intensifying their interest in Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 29-year-old was born in Florence and a return home would suit the player and the club.
Tonelli spent last season on loan with Sampdoria, but did not appear enough to trigger a purchase clause.
PSG and Juve to hold Dybala talks
French champions eager to make improvements after 2019-20 season gets off to a bad start
Paris Saint-Germain will act quickly to sign Paulo Dybala after their Ligue 1 season got off to an inauspicious start in defeat to Rennes on Sunday.
The Mail report the French club will open talks with Juventus about a €80 million (£73m/$89m) deal for the Argentina international.
PSG sporting director Leonardo would like to conclude the deal by Wednesday and will talk with the player's agent Jorge Antun to work out a deal, the paper reports.
The Serie A champions are willing to part with the playmaker, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham this summer.