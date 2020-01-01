Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal face PSG competition for Aouar

manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Xherdan Shaqiri could be set to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

The Swiss star was left out of the Reds' side on Thursday with Klopp suggesting his omission is linked to likely off-field matters.

“I can't and I don't want to say anything about that. What I can say is he is not injured and it is not for disciplinary reasons," Klopp said.

:It is a time of the year when a manager get some information then I have to react on that."