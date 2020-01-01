Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal face PSG competition for Aouar

Everton agree fee for Norwich's Godfrey
Norwich City have accepted a £25 million ($32m) bid plus add-ons from Everton for defender Ben Godfrey, reports the Daily Mail.
The Toffees had an initial bid rejected but have been successful the second time around with Godfrey now set to have a medical at Goodison Park.
Klopp hints at Shaqiri exit
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Xherdan Shaqiri could be set to leave the club before the transfer window closes.
The Swiss star was left out of the Reds' side on Thursday with Klopp suggesting his omission is linked to likely off-field matters.
“I can't and I don't want to say anything about that. What I can say is he is not injured and it is not for disciplinary reasons," Klopp said.
:It is a time of the year when a manager get some information then I have to react on that."
Izzo departs Adelaide United
Paul Izzo has been sold by Adelaide United to Greek club Xanthi FC, the club has confirmed.
Izzo joins a number of Australian players moving to Xanthi after the team was taken over by an Australian owner.
No Man Utd move for Amad Traore
Amad Traoré (young talent born in 2002) from Atalanta to Parma on loan until June 2021, agreement reached after Manchester United links. 🚨 @SkySport #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020
Chelsea outcast Bakayoko wanted by Napoli
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a target for Napoli, reports DiMarzio.
AC Milan were said to be interested in him but were put off by Chelsea's asking price, but former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso would apparently like to reunite with him in Naples.
PSG and Hertha Berlin are also said to be monitoring Bakayoko's situation.
Fofana leaves Lyon
Boubacar Fofana has joined @ServetteFC on a free transfer, with a 45 per cent sell-on clause.— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) October 1, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/m9P8vD6Iq9 pic.twitter.com/JkNbJIMSyR
Juve's Rugani closes on Rennes move
Tottenham agree Vinicius loan with £36m option to buy
Tottenham have agreed a deal with Benfica to loan forward Carlos Vinicius, Goal has learned, with a sizeable fee if they exercise their option to buy.
PSG rival Arsenal for Aouar
Al-Khelaifi working towards deal
Paris Saint-Germain are rivalling Arsenal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, according to l'Equipe.
Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have been in contact with Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas twice this week.
“Things haven’t enormously advanced," Aulas said on Wednesday. "We know that three major clubs are interested in Houssem. Two in the short term. One in the medium term.”