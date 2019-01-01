Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal given Carrasco boost

chairman Joe DaGrosa says Laurent Koscielny's acrimonious exit was motivated by a simple desire to return to his home country.

The former Gunners captain angered fans with his public desire to leave the club this summer, but DaGrosa says Bordeaux merely offered him a new place to call home.

"It really starts with Laurent's desire to come back to ," he told GFFN. "We were not the only club in France that he considered but Bordeaux was at the top of his list.

"It transcended wage issues. Where does he want to go with his family at the end of his career? So we convinced him and insisted that he came to a family, that he would feel at home, that he did not just come to a club."