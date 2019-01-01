Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona ready to sell Man Utd target in January

Monaco eye Algerian teen Boussouf
Monaco have set their sights on 18-year-old winger Ishak Talal Boussouf, France Football says.
Currently with Algerian outfit Setif, Boussouf is seen as one of his nation's brightest stars and Monaco are hoping to get to the front of the queue to sign him in January.
Barcelona ready to sell Man Utd & AC Milan target
Todibo can leave Camp Nou in January
Barcelona are ready to offload Jean-Clair Todibo in January, Sport reports.
The 19-year-old defender has made just three appearances this season, but he is being tracked by the likes of Manchester United, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.
Barca are prepared to sell him as long as they can include an option to buy him back in the deal.
Premier League clubs line up for Bowen
Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton and Southampton are all monitoring Hull star Jarrod Bowen, according to reports.
Premier League clubs are lining up to sign the 23-year-old, whose contract with the Championship expires at the end of the season.
PSG eye €35m Paqueta
Paris Saint-Germain are eager to sign Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan, Sky Sport in Italy says.
Paqueta, 22, only joined Milan in January 2019 but has played a limited role this season.
PSG sporting director Leonardo is a big fan of the midfielder and hopes to bring his compatriot to the French capital, but Milan will only let him go if they get their €35m (£30m/$39m) investment back.
Juventus target three midfielders in January
Juventus have identified Ivan Rakitic, Leandro Paredes and Sandro Tonali as their top targets for the January transfer window, Calciomercato reports.
The Serie A giants are eager to invest in their midfield and have been linked with a renewed bid for Barcelona star Rakitic.
But the Bianconeri are also considering bids for 25-year-old Paredes, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and Brescia star Sandro Tonali.