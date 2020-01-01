Stones set for end-of-season talks over his future
Manchester City will hold talks with John Stones over his future, Pep Guardiola says.
The centre-back's campaign has been plagued by injury and poor form, but he will be back in the starting XI to face Newcastle this week.
Guardiola revealed he will start the game against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium, but refused to be drawn on his future amid possible interest in the defender from Wednesday night’s visitors as well as former club Everton.
Sevilla lead Juve & Inter in Bellerin pursuit
Full-back's future at Arsenal has come into question
Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer, with Sevilla leading the race to sign him.
Express reports the Spanish side have asked about the full-back, whose future at the Gunners has come into question lately.
But Juventus and Inter are also in contention to land the Spain international, who still has three years left on his contract.
Tottenham confident of Zouma deal
Mourinho's men plot £25m bid for Chelsea defender
Tottenham are confident of signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea this summer, Express reports.
The Premier League side are lining up a bid for the Blues centre-back, who is valued at around £25 million ($31m).
Chelsea are looking to sign a new defender this summer and are willing to offload Zouma.
Premier League clubs want transfer window to open on July 27
Premier League clubs are pushing for the transfer window to reopen on July 27, Daily Mail reports.
The English top-flight campaign is set to end on July 26 and clubs hope to be able to start purchasing players the following day and will discuss the idea when shareholders meet this week.
West Ham delay Antonio contract talks
West Ham will wait until the end of the season to talk to Michail Antonio about renewing his contract.
The London side are still in danger of being relegated to the Championship and the outcome of their campaign will affect their hopes of keeping the 30-year-old, who has a year left on his contract.
“We have to find out what league we’re going to be in,” David Moyes said. “We’ve got a job to do. We’ve not taken our focus for one minute away from the next game. At the end of the season it’s something we’ll start to look at.”