Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal considering Ozil loan

FA to investigate Fulham's Seri transfer
The FA are to launch an investigation into Fulham's summer signing of Jean Michael Seri from Nice over claims the transfer was manipulated to save on bonus payments, report the Daily Mail.
Fulham signed Seri and teammate Maxime Le Marchand in July for a combined fee believed to be around £21.5million.
However, it has since been claimed that the deal was arranged in such a way as to avoid a bonus due to Seri and payments due to his former clubs.
Arsenal considering sending Ozil out on loan
Germany international struggling for regular action at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal are considering sending midfielder Mesut Ozil out on loan next month, according to The Times.
Ozil's Arsenal future is in doubt after struggling to fit into the system employed by new Gunners boss Unai Emery.
The pair have also reportedly clashed in team meetings when the player's work rate has been questioned, with a January departure now a possibility.
Atletico look to ward off Bayern interest in Hernandez
Atletico Madrid have spoken Lucas Hernandez's agent in attempt to persuade the defender to stay at the club, according to AS.
The France defender has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in January, though both clubs have denied a deal has already been agreed.
Hernandez's agent is due to meet Atletico CEO Gil Marín on Friday and could use the speculation to push for a new contract for the 22-year-old.
Minnesota announce Gregus deal
Minnesota United have confirmed the signing of Jan Gregus as the club's third ever designated player.
The Slovakia international midfielder comes to MLS from Danish Superliga outfit FC Copenhagen.
Napoli to bring Ospina deal forward
Napoli will look to turn David Ospina's loan from Arsenal into a permanent deal next month, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Ospina joined Napoli on a season-long loan last summer with the option of making the deal permanent for £3.1million (€3.5m/$4m) at the end of the season.
However, Napoli could now move to bring that deal forward to next month having been impressed with the Colombian's performances.
Player mutiny threat sparked Mourinho sacking
Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in order to stave off a revolt by disgruntled players, according to The Mirror.
Up to four members of the squad had threatened to hand in transfer requests next month if Mourinho had remained in charge.
The players had reportedly lost faith with the Portuguese's methods and tactics as well as his treatment of certain players, including Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly.
Real Madrid not interested in Mourinho
Real Madrid are not considering a return for Jose Mourinho following his dismissal by Manchester United, according to Marca.
Mourinho maintains good relationships with Real president Florentino Perez and sporting director Jose Angel Sanchez, sparking speculation he could make a dramatic return to the Santiago Bernabeu.
However, the Spanish giants remain fully behind current boss Santiago Solari and are not considering bringing Mourinho back in the short term or long term.
Arsenal may struggle to sell Ozil
Club fear midfielder's wages will be an issue
Arsenal are willing to sell Mesut Ozil in January but fear his £350,000 a week wages will put off potential suitors, according to The Mirror.
The Germany international has only started 11 of Arsenal's 26 games this season after failing to fit into new boss Unai Emery's tactical system.
Ozil was left out of Arsenal's squad for their Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham in midweek for 'tactical reasons' and after the game Emery refused to confirm whether the midfielder had a long-term future at the club.