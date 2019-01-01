Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund reject Man Utd's Sancho advances

Southend want Celtic legend Larsson as manager
League One side Southend United are targeting former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United forward Henrik Larsson as manager, according to the Daily Mail.
Southend are currently second bottom in the third tier with just one point from eight games - bottom club Bolton, docked points earlier in the season, actually have a better record in the league.
The now-47-year-old Larsson was most recently manager of Swedish side Helsingborg, quitting the post in August after complaining of abuse on social media.
Bonucci: De Ligt is Juve's future
Leonardo Bonucci says summer signing Matthijs de Ligt is the future of Juventus.
The pair started together in Juve's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina at the weekend, keeping a clean sheet in a game where the Serie A champions were generally second best.
"With time we will improve: he is young and has time to adapt and become one of the best defenders in the world," Bonucci said in a press conference. "With [Merih] Demiral and [Daniele] Rugani, De Ligt can be the future of Juventus."
Castrovilli closing on new Fiorentina contract
Fiorentina are close to agreeing terms on a contract renewal for 22-year-old midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli.
Joe Barone, one of the club's leading figures behind the scenes, told Violanews.com that a deal was on the cards.
The former Italy under-21 international has started all three of La Viola's Serie A games so far this season.
Dortmund not interested in Man Utd's Sancho enquiry
BVB rebuffed United's advances
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that Manchester United tried to sign Jadon Sancho over the summer transfer window.
Speaking to Viasport, Zorc said that the Bundesliga club had no interest in entering negotiations over the English starlet.
"We didn't talk to them," Zorc said of United. "They were asking us for a meeting. Sancho is not for sale."
Sancho was key for Dortmund once again in their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday night, winning a potentially match-winning penalty which was missed by Marco Reus.
Ivory Coast international Kanon joins Pyramids
Egyptian side Pyramids FC have signed Ivory Coast international defender Wilfried Kanon, after fighting off interest from a number of European clubs.
The 26-year-old, who has played 42 times for his country, joins from Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag.
Cairo-based Pyramids FC, founded in 2008, finished third in last season's Egyptian Premier League.