Zidane: Bale may not be selected again this season
Zinedine Zidane said it is "very clear" that Gareth Bale was dropped from Real Madrid's squad for their loss to Real Sociedad.
The Madrid coach had refused to be drawn on comments from Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett that a transfer would be possible if a large offer were made at the end of the season.
However, Zidane confirmed Bale was able to play on Sunday, adding that he is unsure if the Wales international will feature again this season.
Former Arsenal and Man Utd star Van Persie retires
Robin van Persie played his last game as a professional in Feyenoord's Eredivisie loss to ADO Den Haag on Sunday.
As he was withdrawn in a 92nd minute substitution, Van Persie was honoured by both teams, who formed a guard of honour to accompany his final walk off the field as he put an end to a glittering career.
He will not take part in the final league match of the campaign on Wednesday at Fortuna Sittard, which was originally due to be played on April 28 and moved to accommodate Ajax's Champions League semi-final against Tottenham.
Palace anxious to keep Zaha and Wan-Bissaka - Hodgson
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said transfer targets Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha are crucial as the Eagles look to next season.
Michy Batshuayi scored a brace in the win at Selhurst Park and Wan-Bissaka and Zaha chipped in with an assist each.
And Hodgson says the club are anxious to keep hold of the duo, while being less certain over Batshuayi.
Rice's West Ham future uncertain, admits Pellegrini
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini admitted he is uncertain of whether the club will be able to keep Declan Rice this summer should bigger sides come for him.
Rice has enjoyed a breakout campaign that has seem him linked with moves to bigger clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.
And West Ham fans hoping Rice will remain with their club next season may be left nervous as Pellegrini admitted he does not know whether the midfielder will stay with the Hammers.
Hodgson says Batshuayi signing not in his hands
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said that signing Michy Batshuayi permanently from Chelsea is beyond his control.
The on-loan striker scored a brace in Palace's 5-3 win over Bournemouth on Sunday but Hodgson doesn't know if he'll make his switch permanent, despite saying the player was happy during his spell at Selhurst Park.
"When players belong to another club you can say 'we would like him' but there has to be an agreement struck between the two clubs," the 71-year-old told a press conference.
Huddersfield pip Liverpool to sign startlet
Teenaged Port Vale winger Luke Daley has rejected overtures from Liverpool to sign with Huddersfield Town.
The 16-year-old is from Liverpool and has been with the Potteries side since he was eight, but will leave the League Two side's academy to join the Terriers, relegated from the Premier League this term.
"We had interest from Huddersfield and while that was going on we had interest from Southampton and Liverpool," Port Vale academy boss Sevvy Aslam told the Stoke Sentinel.
"He has decided to stick with Huddersfield. He is a lovely lad and we are sad to see him go."
PSG make reported bid for De Gea
PSG have already made an offer for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to French journalist Geoffrey Garetier.
"Paris Saint-Germain are seeking a world-calss goalkeeper now more than ever," Garetier said. "The club have made an offer for David de Gea."
Garetier didn't quote a fee, but de Gea would represent an upgrade on either Gianluigi Buffon or Alphonse Areola, in his opinion.
🗨️ @ggaretier : "Paris cherche plus que jamais un gardien de classe mondiale (...) Le PSG a fait une offre pour De Gea (...)" 💶 pic.twitter.com/ua1XpgY0XW— Late Football Club (@LateFootClub) May 10, 2019
Sarri says Chelsea must respect Hazard's decision
Maurizio Sarri has said he's hopeful that Chelsea can retain their star but admits it's the player's decision.
Hazard has been consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid as part of Zinedine Zidane's rebuilding project.
Speaking after Chelsea secured third place and Champions League football next season Sarri praised Hazard but admitted the payer would make the final decision on his future.
Benitez tight-lipped on Newcastle future
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez declined to confirm his future at St. James' Park after watching his team give one of their best displays of the season in Sunday's final round of Premier League fixtures.
The win was Newcastle's biggest in the entire campaign and helped secure 13th place ahead of Bournemouth and Burnley; and Rafa was delighted to see his men sign off on 2018-19 with a flourish.
Despite his happiness at the result, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss stopped short of confirming whether he would remain at the club next season.
Yaya Toure refutes retirement claims
Yaya Toure has refuted claims from his agent that he has retired from professional football at the age of 35, with the Manchester City legend claiming he will “still keep playing”.
Dimitri Seluk had stated on Friday that he expected his client to hang up his boots this summer.
Toure is, however, adamant that he remains open to offers.
Spalletti not concerned by Conte rumours
Luciano Spalletti insists neither he nor his team will be affected by speculation suggesting Antonio Conte is set for Inter as they chase Champions League qualification.
Talk built this week that former Juventus and Chelsea coach Conte could replace Spalletti at the helm next season, with Goal revealing that talks have been held despite the Nerazzurri being on course for a top-four finish.
With Inter slipping to fourth in the Serie A table, a point ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan, ahead of their game in hand at home to Chievo on Monday, Spalletti will not allow rumours to provide a distraction.
Barca worried Liverpool could poach De Ligt
Catalan club received Ajax's demands during meeting on Friday
Barcelona are keen to accelerate transfer negotiations for Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt - as they fear Liverpool could muscle in on the defender.
Mundo Deportivo reports that a delegation from the Catalan giants was in Amsterdam on Friday, where they heard Ajax's demands for their young star.
Barca or Liverpool will have to pay more than £75 million ($97m) to convince their fellow Champions League semi-finalists into a sale.
Lacazette 'flattered' by reported Barca interest
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said he was flattered by rumoured interest from Barcelona as he added to mounting speculation that a transfer away from Emirates Stadium could be in the offing.
Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona see the 27-year-old as an ideal alternative should their attempts to sign Antoine Griezmann continue to prove fruitless, and Lacazette indicated he would be open to a move to Camp Nou.
'Liverpool should look at James'
Liverpool should be looking to lure Reece James away from Premier League rivals Chelsea, claims Mark Lawrenson, with the teenager considered to be ready for the big time.
The 19-year-old defender is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Blues.
He is a product of a famed academy system at Stamford Bridge and formed part of the loan army which headed out of west London in 2018-19.
Neymar drops PSG future hint
Neymar used his Instagram account to provide clues over what the future holds for him at PSG, amid reports of interest from Real Madrid.
Ever since completing a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) move to France, it has been suggested that La Liga has not seen the last of the Brazil international.
Questions have been asked of his decision to walk away from Barcelona, with the 27-year-old considered to have made a mistake in leaving Lionel Messi and Co behind.
Juve waiting on Rabiot decision
Juventus are being made to wait on Adrien Rabiot's decision over whether to make the switch from PSG to Turin, as reported by Tuttosport.
The call is reportedly in the hands of Rabiot's agent, who also happens to be his mother, but Juve are hopeful of convincing both parties that the France international's future is in Serie A.
The 23-year-old had been set to sign for Barcelona in January but the move was scuppered by his high wage demands, though these are not thought to be an issue for Juve.
McIntyre leaves Dundee after relegation
Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has left his post following the Dee's relegation to the Scottish Championship, the club have announced.
Assistant boss Jimmy Boyle has also left Dens Park, with the duo having lost 20 of their 31 games in charge during what has been a disastrous season for the club.
Covic to take over at Hertha
Ante Covic will replace Pal Dardai as head coach of Hertha Berlin at the end of the season, the club have announced.
The Croatian will step up from coaching the under-23 team to take over a side that sit 10th in the Bundesliga with a game to play.
Dardai steps down after four seasons in charge at the Olympic Stadium.
Inter lead the way in race for Dzeko
Inter are leading the way from PSG in the race to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Bosnian is the number one attacking target for Inter, and is a firm favourite of Antonio Conte who has reportedly already agreed a deal to take over at San Siro.
Dzeko has been at Roma since signing from Manchester City in 2016 and has scored more than 60 goals in Serie A.
Buffon ready for one more season
Gianluigi Buffon has no intention of calling time on his glittering playing career at the end of this season, as reported by Gazzette dello Sport.
The 41-year-old is out of contract at French champions PSG next month but has reportedly received a clutch of offers from Champions League sides and will look to extend his career by at least one more season.
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel says it is not feasible for him to continue to rotate Buffon with his French teammate Alphonse Areola, admitting:
"You cannot continue to change [goalkeepers] every two or three games. So far it has been possible because Buffon and Areola are exceptional, but the goalkeeper's is a special role that requires trust."
Berardi wants Liverpool move
Domenico Barardi says he would like to play for Liverpool given the choice, in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Sassuolo striker has long been a target for Serie A's top sides, including Inter, Roma and Juventus, and the Italy international has conceded he feels ready to leave his boyhood club - but not for another Italian side.
"Being able to choose, I would play in Liverpool," he said.
Newcastle chasing Ligue 1 star
Newcastle are chasing the signature of Reims' 22-year-old French striker Remi Oudin, as reported by L'Equipe.
The forward is also wanted by a clutch of Ligue 1 sides but the Magpies are ready to table a bid of £10.3m as Rafa Benitiez sets about reinforcing his squad for next season.
Pogba and Sanchez bonuses cause Old Trafford disquiet
Manchester United players are unhappy about the astronomical goal bonuses received by stars Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, as reported in the Sun.
Sanchez reportedly receives £75,000 per goal on top of his £505,000-per-week salary, whilst Pogba gets £50,000 per goal on top of his weekly wage.
United teammates do not have the same incentives in their contracts and are on a fraction of the money Sanchez and Pogba earn through goals and assists.
City players set to collect £20m bonus
Manchester City's players have been promised a £20m bonus if they complete an unprecedented domestic Treble, as reported in the Sun.
Pep Guardiola's team will retain the Premier League and secure the second of a possible three trophies if they beat Brighton on Sunday, and could add the FA Cup to the title and the League Cup by overcoming Watford at Wembley next week.
The payout would represent a 25% increase on what players collected in bonuses after winning last year's Premier League.
Bale's relationship with Zidane in tatters
Gareth Bale's relationship with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has completely broken down, likely spelling the end of his time at the Bernabeu, as reported by AS.
The 29-year-old will be left out of Real's squad to face Real Sociedad on Sunday, with his agent saying "Zidane doesn't seem to think" the Wales international is one of the best in the world.
Southampton to offer Mitrovic a Premier League lifeline
Southampton will offer Aleksandar Mitrovic the chance to remain in the Premier League following relegation with Fulham, as reported in the Express.
The 24-year-old Serb has scored 11 goals this season as the Cottagers have struggled to re-adapt to life in the top flight, and is the subject of interest from West Ham and the Chinese Super League as well as Saints.
Fulham are set to offer a new deal to the player who helped secure their promotion from the Championship 12 months ago in a bid to convince him to stay in west London.
Silva wants to keep Gomes
Everton have started discussions with Barcelona over the permanent transfer of on-loan star Andre Gomes, as reported in the Liverpool Echo.
The 25-year-old has impressed in the Toffees midfield this season and Marco Silva is keen to keep hold of his countryman when his loan deal expires.
Silva is also eager to retain the services of Chelsea's Kurt Zouma, but any move could be complicated by the Blues' transfer embargo.
Everton and Spurs consider full-back swap
Tottenham are weighing up a swap deal with Everton to trade left-back Lucas Digne for Danny Rose, as reported in the Daily Star.
Spurs are interested in French international Digne, but would only consider the move if Rose were to go the other way.
Pumas interested in Flamengo's Trauco
Liga MX side Pumas are interested in bringing in Miguel Trauco from Flamengo.
Mexican outlet Esto says the club are looking to land the Peruvian to fill a gap on the left wing and that the player is looking to make a move for more playing time.
Crystal Palace and Rennes in line to buy Weah
Crystal Palace and Rennes are the two clubs in the best position to land Tim Weah this summer, according to RMC (via Get French Football News).
The U.S. international youngster spent the second half of the season on loan at Celtic from PSG and is set to join the USA U-20s for the U-20 World Cup this summer.
Guardiola assures Manchester City he isn't leaving
Pep Guardiola has made it clear to Manchester City that he won't be leaving any time soon, according to the Express.
The club were fearing that interest from Juventus could be enough to lure the Spanish boss away this summer, but the report claims that Guardiola has told the club he wants to stay for at least two more years.
Atletico Madrid and PSG both looking to pounce on Richarlison
Everton's Richarlison is a hot property this summer, with Atletico Madrid and PSG both chasing the Brazilian.
The Mirror claims the £70 million ($91m) rated striker has caught the eye of the French and Spanish sides, who see him as a perfect replacement for departing stars.
Man United quoted £52m for Benfica's Dias
Manchester United have been told they'll have to pay £52 million ($68m) for Benfica star Ruben Dias.
The Sun claims the Portuguese club have named their price for the 21-year-old centre-back, who is one of three hot prospects the club are expected to struggle to keep this summer.
Arsenal look to tie strike duo down
Gunners ready to offer £250,000 per week to star forwards
Arsenal are hoping to tie star strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette down to long-term contracts, according to the Daily Mail.
Both are likely to be offered around £250,000 a week to entice them to commit their futures to the Gunners.
The pair have been directly involved in 69 goals in 97 games across all competitions this season and have been Arsenal's best players under Unai Emery.
Begovic to leave Bournemouth over playing time
Asmir Begovic is set to seek a route out of Bournemouth after being frustrated with his lack of playing time recently, according to the Daily Mail.
The Bosnian goalkeeper started the season as first choice and played in every league game until he was dropped against West Ham in January following a run of nine defeats in 12 games, and has played just twice since.
Teenager Mark Travers made his debut against Tottenham and produced a string of fine saves in the first half, providing further competition between the sticks ahead of next season.
Spurs join Gedson Fernandes race
Tottenham have joined in the race to land Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, the Mirror reports.
The 20-year-old midfielder has already drawn looks from Liverpool and Manchester United, but the report claims that Spurs are willing to make the biggest play for him as Mauricio Pochettino looks to refresh his squad.
Man Utd to challenge PSG for Everton's Gueye
Idrissa Gueye is set to play his final match for Everton, with both Manchester United and PSG circling the midfielder, according to the Daily Mail.
The Merseyside club are looking to collect around £40 million ($52m), with both clubs looking willing to match that number to land the 29-year-old.
Inter and PSG to fight over Lukaku
French and Italian clubs want to bring in Belgian star
Serie A side Inter and Ligue 1 outfit PSG are set to fight it out over the signing of Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.
The Express claims that the French side would be willing to pay United back nearly all the money spent on the forward.
But the Belgian has made it clear in the past that he would like to make the jump to Italy, keeping Inter in the running for his signature.